Hundreds attend St David’s Day celebrations in Melbourne

The Melbourne Welsh Church marked St David’s Day with a weekend of celebrations, drawing hundreds from across Victoria and beyond to honour Wales’ patron saint.

A highlight of the festivities was a Cymanfa Ganu (worship singing festival) held at St Paul’s Cathedral in the city on Saturday 28 February.

With 900 people in attendance, the event is believed to be one of the largest gatherings of Welsh-descent people at a non-sporting event anywhere in the world.

Several choirs took part, including the Melbourne Welsh Choir and the Geelong Ladies Choir. They were led by legendary Welsh choirmaster Robat Arwyn, leader of Côr Rhuthun, whose dynamic conducting inspired massed voices and congregation.

Also joining the celebrations was acclaimed Welsh soprano Erin Fflur, whose performance added further distinction to the occasion.

On St David’s Day itself, both Robat Arwyn and Erin Fflur were present at a flag-raising ceremony at the Melbourne Welsh Church on La Trobe Street in the centre of Melbourne.

Dozens gathered at the small church as Robat performed his classic hit “Anfonaf Angel” before raising the Red Dragon flag in a moving tribute to Welsh heritage.

Reverend Sion Gough of Melbourne Welsh Church said: “There’s nothing like a Cymanfa Ganu, and despite it being held 10,000 miles away from home, our annual event is going from strength to strength reminding us of the unique Welsh connections so many have here in Melbourne and Australia more broadly.”

Robat Arwyn added: “It’s crazy to think this is my second trip here in less than two years, but what a pleasure it is to be here again.

“So many people are rightly proud of their Welsh heritage and St David’s Day is the perfect time to come together and celebrate Welshness in all its forms.

“It’s testament to the fact that you’ll find Welsh people wherever you go in the world!”