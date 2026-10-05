Hundreds back campaign to save specialist hospital ward

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Hundreds of people have signed a petition opposing the potential closure of a specialist respiratory ward at a hospital in south Wales.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CVUHB) has announced a potential closure of the West Two respiratory ward at Llandough Hospital in Penarth.

The petition to save the hospital ward has more than 700 signatures.

According to the health board’s website, the ward is a “26-bedded medical respiratory ward with an additional day case bed for outpatients appointments and respiratory clinical procedures”.

Respiratory clinical procedures include bedside physical exams, diagnostic function tests, and potential interventions to treat lung conditions.

The petition states: “Closing this ward will force patients to seek care in already overburdened general wards, where staff may not have the necessary expertise, putting patients at greater risk and increasing the burden on other NHS facilities.

“This decision not only jeopardises patient care but also affects the hardworking staff who could face redeployment or job insecurity, adding stress to an already challenging job.”

Instead, the campaigners are calling on the health board to put additional investment into the facility to upgrade its equipment and expand its services to meet what they see as a growing demand for respiratory care.

The petition reads: “Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Wales, largely due to ageing demographics and increasing air pollution.

“The West Two ward plays a crucial role in addressing these growing healthcare needs, offering specialised treatment and support to those with chronic respiratory ailments.”

According to Asthma + Lung UK Cymru, Wales’ leading lung disease charities, around 590,000 people in Wales are currently receiving treatment for asthma, one of the most common respiratory conditions.

Claire Main, director of operations for medicine clinical board at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We have consulted with staff and trade union representatives on a proposal to close West Two Ward at University Hospital Llandough as part of wider plans to strengthen and transform acute medicine services across Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

“We recognise that change can be difficult for staff. Affected colleagues are being supported through the NHS Wales Organisational Change Policy, with opportunities for suitable redeployment elsewhere within the health board.

“As we begin implementing this change, patient safety remains our priority, and existing patients will continue to receive the care and treatment they need.

“To minimise any disruption and ensure patients can return home as soon as possible we will continue discussions with patients and care providers as we actively plan for discharge and ongoing care.”

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