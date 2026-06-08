Hundreds back plans for new Next store as project moves forward

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals for a new Next store have moved a step closer, after council planners agreed the fashion retailer could adapt a town retail park unit.

Next could create 21 jobs if it opens its first store in the town, and has earmarked an empty unit at the Gallagher Retail Park for redevelopment.

The project received 260 letters of support when Caerphilly County Borough Council held a recent public consultation on the plans.

The unit, next door to a gym, was built in 2008 but has seen little use in nearly two decades, except for storage.

Existing planning permission for the unit included conditions controlling the types of goods which could be sold there – with the aim of protecting the “vitality and viability” of the town centre’s traders.

Next has successfully argued those conditions should be relaxed, to allow the unit to sell more products such as clothing and homeware – as well as open a new cafe.

In a separate application, the retailer won planning permission to build a new mezzanine floor at the site of its proposed new store.

A supporting statement from Next’s agents, at Q+A Planning, argued the new venture would create jobs, improve customer choice for Caerphilly’s residents, and would avoid any negative impacts for the town centre.

A survey of the town centre found any prospective units there were too small for Next’s ambitions, they added.

Council planning officers accepted the agents had carried out adequate research, and had provided a “reasoned justification” why other potential locations were unsuitable or unavailable.

The officers also judged the proposed Next store would “improve consumer choice, allowing residents to better meet their shopping needs within the borough and reduce the need to travel further afield.”

They also noted the project would allow for “the beneficial occupation of a long-term vacant unit” at the retail park.

Letters of support

A planning report showed 260 letters of support for the project were sent to the council, with reasons including job creation, improved choice for shoppers, and the potential for people to shop locally.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who represents the Morgan Jones ward and is also the council leader, told officers the arrival of Next would be “positive for Caerphilly” and had “generated considerable support from residents.”

His ward colleague – the council’s co-deputy leader, Cllr Shayne Cook – also supported the application, telling officers he had spoken with residents and had “only received comments supporting this application.”

The arrival of Next, he added, would “attract other interest for other vacant units and increase footfall to the current units.”