Hundreds of classic vehicles on show for heritage transport weekend

Nation.Cymru Staff

Hundreds of classic vehicles will appear in north Wales next month for one of the country’s biggest heritage transport events.

Visitors to the Llangollen and Corwen Railway’s Classic Transport Weekend on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 July will be able to see “an extraordinary collection of rare and historic vehicles”, with organisers unveiling some of this year’s star attractions ahead of time.

Close to 400 vehicles are expected to attend the two-day event at Glyndyfrdwy Station, making it one of the largest gatherings of classic transport ever staged in north Wales.

Among this year’s highlights are two rare Bedford RLHZ ‘Green Goddess’ Fire Engines, recognisable from their role during the Cold War when they formed part of Britain’s emergency reserve fleet.

They will be joined by an ex-military armoured Land Rover, a preserved Ford 15cwt military truck and an American-built M925 military vehicle.

Classic bus enthusiasts will be able to view Britain’s most iconic vehicles, the AEC Routemaster, alongside a collection of preserved Leyland buses including the Tiger Cub, Atlantean and National, representing the golden age of public transport.

The car displays feature a genuine Ford Escort Mexico, two rare Ford Capri 280 “Brooklands” models, several Jaguar E-Types, a Jaguar XK150, a modern Jaguar XKRS, multiple Austin Healey 3000 sports cars, and Rolls-Royce Silver Spur and Silver Shadow saloons.

Heavy commercial vehicles will also feature strongly, including the Foden STG5 heavy lorry, alongside vintage tractors, motorcycles, vans and hundreds of additional classic vehicles, creating one of the most diverse heritage transport displays ever assembled in Wales.

There will also be marquees, a bar, and quality food to enjoy as well as the hundreds of classic vehicles.

Event organiser Tim Hines said: “Every vehicle tells its own story and that’s what makes Classic Transport Weekend so special.

“Whether it’s a famous London Routemaster, a Green Goddess Fire Engine that formed part of Britain’s Cold War emergency fleet, an iconic Escort Mexico or a beautifully restored Jaguar E-Type, every exhibit has been lovingly preserved by its owner.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from exhibitors this year. The quality and variety of vehicles coming to Glyndyfrdwy is exceptional and there really is something for everyone, whether you’re a lifelong enthusiast or simply looking for a fantastic family day out.”

Co-organiser George Walker added: “One of the joys of Classic Transport Weekend is that no two exhibits are the same.

“This year we’ve got everything from iconic British sports cars and historic military vehicles to beautifully restored buses, fire engines and commercial vehicles that many people will remember from their childhood.

“Owners travel from across the UK because they know they’ll be among fellow enthusiasts who appreciate the time, skill and dedication that goes into preserving these wonderful machines.

“There is simply nowhere else in the world where you will see this unique combination of classic cars, military vehicles, buses, commercial vehicles, steam locomotives, heritage diesel locomotives and vintage railcars all brought together in one place.

“We’re incredibly proud that Glyndyfrdwy becomes the centre of the classic transport world for one weekend each year. It’s a remarkable achievement by our volunteers, exhibitors and local supporters, and we can’t wait to welcome thousands of visitors to what promises to be our biggest and most memorable Classic Transport Weekend yet.”

An intensive timetable of steam locomotives, heritage diesel locomotives and railcars will operate throughout the weekend to Glyndyfrdwy Station, which sits at the heart of the rally.

Additionally, a free vintage bus service will operate approximately every 30 minutes between Corwen and Glyndyfrdwy throughout both days.

On Saturday evening, the celebrations continue with the railway’s Party in the Park, featuring a special performance by the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir beside Glyndyfrdwy Station. The concert is free for Classic Transport Weekend ticket holders, with standalone tickets available for just £5.

Parking at Glyndyfrdwy is free, although spaces are limited, and visitors are encouraged to travel by train or bus wherever possible.

For more information and tickets, visit the Llangollen and Corwen Railway site here.