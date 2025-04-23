Hundreds of crimes committed at churches in Wales in last three years

Close to 500 crimes have been recorded at churches and places of worship in Wales from the start of 2022 until the end of 2024, according to new data obtained by the Countryside Alliance.

A Freedom of Information Request, as part of the organisation’s ongoing campaign to increase funding for security at places of worship, and rural churches in particular, confirmed that at least 487 crimes were committed in Wales over the last three years.

The latest 2022-2024 records from North Wales Police reveal 184 reported crimes, including 74 thefts, 100 cases of criminal damage, and 10 cases of violence. 11 cases of arson were also reported.

Gwent Police recorded 183 crimes, including 96 thefts, 54 cases of criminal damage, and 19 cases of violence. A further 9 public order offences and 5 miscellaneous crimes against society were also recorded.

In South Wales, police recorded 120 crimes, including 57 thefts (12 of which related to lead being taken from church roofs), 57 cases of criminal damage, and 6 cases of violence with injury.

Dyfed Powys Police refused to respond to the FOI request.

Eglwys y Grog

During the period covered by the data, thieves raided St Twrog’s Church Llandanwg, Harlech in December last year, making off with “high value” silver and brass valuables.

In 2022, vandals broke through protective meshing to smash historic stained-glass windows at Llanllwchaiarn church. The repair costs were estimated to be more than £30,000.

In the same year, Eglwys y Grog, near the cliffs at Mwnt, was also targeted, with hooligans smashing all the windows and tearing down the concrete pillar that contained the donations box, in a “senseless” act of vandalism.

Across the UK, 179 lead thefts were recorded along with 3,937 thefts, 3,237 incidents of vandalism and criminal damage – including arson – and 1,974 incidents of violence, including sexual assault and assault on an officer. 228 other crimes were recorded, including drug trafficking and crimes against society.

On average, at least eight crimes took place at churches every single day over the three-year period.

‘Easy targets’

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, Director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance said: “These figures bring into stark relief the devastating fact that many churches and places of worship are being treated as easy targets by criminals.

“These are supposed to be places of refuge and tranquillity, where people go to worship or seek solace – but all too often they are being subjected to heinous crimes, either in or on their property.

“We cannot allow these precious places, which are often the centre of villages and towns in Wales and across the country, to go unguarded and be so exposed.

“Easy access to protective funding schemes is of the greatest importance, but it is just as vital that members of the public keep an ever-watchful eye on churches and report suspicious behaviour to police.

“It is also our hope that there will be further progress on the development of a new aggravated offense relating to the loss or damage of heritage assets, a move some Parliamentarians have already supported.

“Irrespective of faith or none, churches are more than just community buildings, they are often part of our centuries-old history and heritage. They must be protected”

