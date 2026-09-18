Hundreds of new homes backed for Welsh village – but plans face uncertainty

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for more than 300 new homes have been backed by councillors – but they could still be prevented from giving the development the final go-ahead.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s planning committee voted to approve Persimmon Homes’ proposals for 338 homes on land north of the railway line in Rhoose.

The development would mainly consist of two-storey houses, along with a small number of three-storey apartment blocks and associated infrastructure.

However, the Welsh Government issued a holding direction on the application earlier this month, meaning the council is currently unable to grant planning permission.

The direction allows councillors to consider or refuse the application but prevents them from approving it while Welsh ministers decide whether to call it in and determine the plans themselves.

Although the planning committee has now voted in favour of the development, permission can therefore only be granted if ministers decide the application should remain with the local authority.

A long-time Rhoose resident, James Gill, spoke against plans for the development, saying he and other residents have “grown increasingly concerned about overdevelopment of the area”.

He went as far as to say “Rhoose is being abused” and claimed the council is using the area as a “dumping ground” for house-building to meet its housing quotas.

Ian Robinson, head of sustainable development for Vale council, denied that Rhoose had been used as a “dumping area”

The plans were also opposed by Vale of Glamorgan councillor Samantha Campbell, who cited overdevelopment and lack of adequate local infrastructure to accommodate the new houses.

Before the committee she said the plans show a “lack of care and consideration about how this development will fit into Rhoose.”

Further opposition

Cllr William Hennessy also opposed the plans along similar lines, saying the new houses will “add pressure” to local infrastructure. He said this would affect “most residents” in the area.

Mr Robinson called Rhoose “one of the most sustainable settlements in the Vale” but did acknowledge that local services are “likely to be under pressure”.

During the debat, Cllr Anthony Ernest asked: “What will it bring to the village? What more will it bring to the village? Very little I would suggest.”

Cllr Mark Wilson raised the point that increased infrastructure has come as a result of development in Rhoose’s past and suggested local shops would welcome an increase in the number of residents.

According to the last census Rhoose has a population of 6,778 people.

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