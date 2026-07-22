Hundreds of residents receive cost-of-living support across Welsh county

Nation.Cymru staff

A new report shows that hundreds of people across a Welsh county have received support to help combat the cost-of-living crisis.

According to the Supporting People Annual Report 2025/26, Cyngor Gwynedd has helped hundreds of families and individuals deal with financial constraints, providing services such as childcare, food packages and skills training.

Over the last year, 500 children under the age of four received a Flying Start (Free Childcare) offer, 26,300 food packages were distributed through the Food Grant and £278,000 worth of School Essentials Grant funding for families of school children were shared to enable families on low incomes to buy things such as school uniforms, books and learning equipment. ⁠ ⁠

175 residents also returned to work after receiving the help of Tîm Gwaith Gwynedd with another 103 developing skills to secure better pay.

The Council’s support, in partnership with other organisations, allows children to get the best start in education while encouraging parents to return to work or training.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, said: “I know that many people and families across Gwynedd still face significant challenges in their everyday lives. The cost-of-living crisis, financial pressures and the impact on well-being has increased the need for practical, kind and fair support.

“This report shows the different ways that Cyngor Gwynedd supports residents – from help with food and energy costs, increasing income by claiming benefits, support with bills and financial advice, to childcare support and providing free activities and opportunities for children and young people over the summer.

“It is important to acknowledge that poverty continues to be a fundamental challenge in our society. This means that the Council, essentially, will respond to the symptoms and seek to mitigate their impact on people and families.”

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