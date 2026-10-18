Hundreds of specialist school places created as demand grows

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 340 specialist school places have been created as part of a programme to meet rising demand for children and young people with additional learning needs.

Cardiff Council said work at 14 schools had provided 342 additional places, comprising 196 in special schools and 146 in specialist resource bases within mainstream schools.

A further 120 places are planned through later stages of the programme, which is backed by approximately £40 million of investment.

The expansion covers provision for pupils with autism and social communication needs, complex learning needs, and emotional health and wellbeing needs.

The council said demand had grown because of increased identification of additional learning needs, improved survival rates for children with significant disabilities and a rise in emotional health and wellbeing challenges.

Work to refurbish, improve or expand specialist resource bases covers Pencaerau, Peter Lea, Adamsdown, Baden Powell, Radnor, Hywel Dda, Fairwater and Bryn Hafod primary schools, alongside Ysgol Glan Morfa and Ysgol Gymraeg Coed y Gof.

Further places will be created at Tŷ Gwyn Special School through the use of the former Riverbank and Woodlands High School buildings in Caerau.

Riverbank and Woodlands, which form part of the Western Learning Federation, moved to the new Fairwater Community Campus last month. Their new schools have a combined capacity of 352 places, an increase of 142.

Greenhill Special School will also expand into parts of the former Court School site. Both the Greenhill and Tŷ Gwyn projects will involve refurbishment of the existing buildings.

The expansion programme was announced in December 2025 as part of the council’s Education Inclusion Strategy.

Cllr Sarah Merry, cabinet member for education, employment and skills, said the additional places would allow more children to receive support closer to home.

“Most importantly, these additional places will help more children access the right support closer to home, reducing travel times for families and allowing more learners to remain connected to their local communities, friends and support networks,” she said.

“While there is still more work to do, this is a significant step forward in delivering our vision for an equitable and inclusive education system that meets the needs of all learners.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.