Hundreds of Welsh heritage sites offer free entry this September

Nation.Cymru staff

Hundreds of historic sites and buildings across Wales will open their doors free of charge next month, including some normally closed to the public.

Cadw’s annual Open Doors festival will run throughout September, with castles, abbeys, archives, museums, places of worship and other historic buildings taking part.

Nineteen Cadw monuments are included in this year’s programme, among them Strata Florida Abbey, Harlech Castle and Caerwent Roman Town.

Other locations range from a Cold War nuclear monitoring post and Victorian prison to the Royal Mint Experience and one of the last surviving Welsh clom cottages.

The festival is Wales’ contribution to the European Heritage Days initiative, which sees historic and cultural sites opened to the public across Europe.

Among the events in west Wales will be tours of Strata Florida Abbey in Ceredigion on September 25 and 26.

Visitors will be able to learn about the Cistercian abbey and its connections with the Princes of Deheubarth, while pre-booked tours will provide access to the ground floor of the historic Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse, which isn’t normally open to the public.

St Davids Bishop’s Palace will offer guided tours on September 26 and 27, while Pontbrenmydyr Cottage near Aberaeron will open on September 12 and 13.

The restored 17th-century mud-built cottage retains features including cobbled stone floors, smoke-blackened oak beams and former cow stalls.

The Wales Broadcast Archive at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth will also take part, allowing visitors to see material from its collection and learn how historic television and radio programmes are preserved.

Laugharne Castle will offer free entry on September 19 and 20. The castle’s summer garden house was used by both Dylan Thomas and author Richard Hughes as a place to write.

North Wales

In north Wales, visitors will be able to go behind the scenes at the North East Wales Archives, which is housed within the former Victorian prison at Ruthin Gaol.

Denbigh Castle will offer free admission, tours and activities on September 19 and 20.

Dolbelydr in Denbighshire, a restored 16th-century gentry house rarely open to the public, will also open that weekend.

The building is associated with Henry Salesbury, who wrote the first Welsh grammar there.

Cold War bunker

In mid Wales, Powis Castle and Gardens will be free to visit on September 12 and 13.

One of the more unusual locations is the Brecon Royal Observer Corps Nuclear Monitoring Post, which will open on September 12.

Visitors can descend 15ft underground into the restored Cold War bunker, which was used by Royal Observer Corps volunteers tasked with monitoring the threat of nuclear attack. Former ROC personnel will also be on hand to talk about its history.

In south Wales, Neath Abbey will offer extended guided tours on September 5 and 6, while the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant will offer free behind-the-scenes visits every Wednesday during September.

Glamorgan Archives in Cardiff will open on September 12, with tours of the facility and an opportunity to see original documents from its collection of more than 12 kilometres of historical records.

‘Rich heritage’

Cadw’s senior heritage events and arts manager Dr Ffion Reynolds said: “Open Doors encourages people to discover somewhere new on their doorstep, or finally step inside a building they’ve passed countless times but never visited.

“What makes the festival so special is the way communities and organisations across Wales come together to showcase the rich heritage that connects us all.

“This year’s programme includes unique behind-the-scenes experiences, guided tours and access to places that are rarely open to the public.”

Booking requirements vary between venues, with visitors advised to check individual event listings before travelling.

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