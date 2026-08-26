Hundreds pack meetings as anger grows over community hospital cuts

Emily Price

Hundreds of people packed into a public meeting as opposition continues to grow to proposed cuts to community hospital services across Wales’ largest county

The meeting in Llanidloes was organised by the Welsh Liberal Democrats as part of their campaign to protect community hospitals in Powys.

It was chaired by Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds, alongside Llanidloes Lib Dem councillors Glyn Preston and Fleur Frantz-Morgans.

The 500 strong turnout follows other well-attended public meetings across Powys, including around 100 people in Builth Wells and a meeting in Ystradgynlais which filled its venue to fire-safety capacity, with dozens more listening from the street.

Residents met to discuss leaked proposals by Powys Teaching Health Board that could see inpatient beds removed from all hospitals in the county apart from Newtown and Brecon.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have warned the plans risk the “closure of community hospitals by stealth”, as more and more services are stripped away from local facilities.

The party has also warned that cutting community beds could leave more Powys patients facing prolonged stays in larger hospitals such as Shrewsbury and Telford, because fewer beds would be available locally for patients well enough to leave acute care but not yet ready to return home.

This could leave recovering patients further away from their communities and make regular visits from family and friends longer, more difficult and, for some, impractical.

The Welsh Lib Dems say the proposed cuts come as Powys Teaching Health Board is being forced by the Welsh Government to find almost £40 million in savings, piling pressure on already stretched local health services.

They are calling on the Plaid ministers to intervene to protect services, arguing that the government ultimately determines the funding available to health boards and has the power to provide additional financial support.

The party has also challenged Plaid Cymru to deliver on its pre-election commitments to rural communities and ensure the particular costs of providing healthcare across a sparsely populated county are properly reflected in funding decisions.

Thousands of people have already signed a petition opposing the proposed changes, with campaigners now aiming to reach 10,000 signatures by September.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Llanidloes County Councillor Glyn Preston said: “Five hundred people turning out in Llanidloes sends an incredibly powerful message about how much our community values its hospital and how determined people are to defend it.

“I will be working alongside our residents to defend our hospital.

“But anger shouldn’t just be directed at the Health Board. The Plaid Cymru Welsh Government has the power to act. Powys is being expected to make enormous savings while trying to provide healthcare across one of the most rural parts of Wales.

“Plaid Cymru promised before the election that rural communities would receive greater recognition in the funding of public services. Now they are in Government, people in Llanidloes rightly expect them to deliver.

“Mabon ap Gwynfor isn’t only the Health Minister; he is also one of the Senedd Members representing Montgomeryshire. He should understand exactly what losing services like these would mean for communities here. We need him to step in and help stop these plans.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Llanidloes County Councillor Fleur Frantz-Morgans said: “Seeing around 500 people come together was an extraordinary demonstration of how much Llanidloes cares about its hospital.

“For rural communities, having healthcare available locally is incredibly important. Removing services doesn’t remove the need for care, it simply forces people to travel further and risks putting additional pressure elsewhere in the NHS.

“Thank you to everyone who came along, spoke about their experiences and made their voices heard. Jane, Glyn and I will make sure that message continues to be heard by both the Health Board and the Welsh Government: Llanidloes will stand up and fight for its hospital.”

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