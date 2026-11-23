Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Around 150 outraged people packed themselves into a church hall to share their concerns about the future of a sprawling former hospital site that has been left to ruin.

The former Whitchurch Hospital site is a 32.5-acre Edwardian psychiatric hospital complex that shut in April 2016.

Following a landswap agreement in 2024, the Velindre University NHS Trust took over the site from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

The site is currently up for sale, with estate agents Savills presiding over any sale. The Trust has confirmed they have offered one party the opportunity to proceed to the next stage of investigatory work on the site, with the aim of completing the transaction by spring 2027.

On November 18, a public meeting of concerned residents gathered at St Mary’s Church Hall in Whitchurch to express their concerns over the future of the site.

Cllr Marc Palmer, who represents the Whitchurch ward at Cardiff council, said the site had “really, really deteriorated” and had “just been left to ruin.”

Nigel Lewis, an author of a book on Whitchurch’s history, said he was “surprised at how little of [Whitchurch’s] heritage is left” and that the former psychiatric hospital was the “last major part of old Whitchurch that we’re proud of”.

He also took issue with what he saw as a lack of transparency in the sale process, he said: “We’re like mushrooms, we’re being kept completely in the dark.”

He continued: “We want answers, they seem to be deliberately not telling us.”

Another member of the community, Iain Claridge, echoed these points and said: “Velindre really has to wake up and be open.”

It is an expansive site, which contains a dance hall, a 800-seat church, bandstands, summer homes and rooms for hundreds of patients.

After the meeting, Nick Carter MS, who represents the constituency where the hospital site is located, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Local people are concerned about things happening when they don’t have enough information.

“When they don’t have any information about what’s going on and there’s no transparency, they naturally are concerned that something that’s going to happen to their community is something they’re not going to be very happy with.

“It may be that with more transparency and more openness, the local community would be more relaxed about what is happening on this site.”

Cllr Palmer told the LDRS: “We desperately need to speak to the developer and see what they want to do.”

Importance

Lauren Fear, Velindre University NHS Trust Director of Place, Portfolio and Partnerships said: “The Whitchurch Hospital site holds historical and emotional importance for many people in our community, including the Trust, which has been a neighbour since the Velindre Cancer Centre opened in 1956. The Trust is committed to acting as a responsible custodian and engaging openly with partners and the community.

“Following the transfer of the site in November 2024, the Trust’s stewardship has focused on demonstrating that commitment through a programme of “make safe” works and engagement with tenants, neighbours and the wider community. As with similar sites containing historic and listed buildings, maintaining vacant structures presents significant challenges.

“The Trust has appointed professional advisers and secured Welsh Government funding to carry out clearance, safety and other works associated with preparing the site for disposal.

“The Trust has also worked with partners, including Welsh Government and Cardiff Council, to develop an outline Conservation Management Plan to help inform the site’s future. This has included assessing the significance of listed buildings in collaboration with heritage experts and considering the wider masterplan for the local area.

“Alongside planning for the future, the Trust has made several improvements to security and safety across the site, including upgrades to entrance roads and pavements, vegetation clearance, litter management, and security enhancements at the Whitchurch Chapel to help protect its heritage.

“A range of surveys have been carried out across the site, include assessments of building condition and other statutory requirements. Any work relating to asbestos is undertaken in accordance with relevant legislation and specialist professional advice.

“As part of our commitment to keeping local people informed and involved, the Trust arranged two community workshops to generate ideas and discussion about the future of the site.

“These sessions provided an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to share their perspectives and explore how the site could benefit the community.

“An independently produced report capturing the views and ideas raised during the workshops was published and shared directly with potential developers. The report formed an important part of the process used to assess interested parties.

“These sessions followed a number of public drop-ins where the Trust, alongside colleagues from Cardiff council and other key partners, provided key updates on the process and answered extensive questions from the community.

“In October, we announced that the Trust had offered one party the opportunity to proceed to the next stage of investigatory work on the site, with the aim of completing the transaction by spring 2027.

“The process remains commercially confidential at this stage, and we are therefore unable to identify the party involved or comment on detailed proposals while due diligence and investigatory work continues.

“The Trust’s objective is not simply to dispose of the site, but to help secure a sustainable future for this nationally significant estate.

“Throughout the process, careful consideration has been given to heritage, planning and community benefit, alongside ensuring the site can be brought back into meaningful long-term use.

“We recognise the strength of feeling within the community about the future of the site and remain committed to acting as a responsible landowner, maintaining ongoing dialogue with residents and working towards a future that respects the site’s heritage while delivering lasting benefits for future generations.”