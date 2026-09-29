Hundreds sign petition as town surgery’s future hangs in balance

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A petition to save a town’s surgery from closure has attracted nearly 600 signatures in just a few days.

Last week, Hywel Dda University Health Board issued a statement about New Quay Surgery following the resignation of the practice’s General Medical Services contract by the GP Partners.

No decision on the surgery has yet been made and patients will continue to receive GP services as normal until March 31, 2027, while Hywel Dda considers the surgery’s long-term future.

Local county councillor Matthew Vaux said: “Losing New Quay Surgery would have a huge impact on our community. I respect the decisions of the doctors who have served this community and would firstly like to thank them for their service.”

“For many residents, old, young, vulnerable, those without easy access to transport, having a GP locally is essential.”

“I welcome the fact that the health board has started working to secure a future provider of services at New Quay surgery, and we need to make sure that work leads to a sustainable local service.”

“I will work closely with the health board and encourage residents to share their views at every opportunity to support the continued provision here in New Quay.”

Residents began campaigning to save the surgery after its future was thrown into doubt.

A Change.org petition created by Rhydian Jones has attracted 546 signatures. It says: “For generations, New Quay Surgery has been at the heart of our community, caring for local families, supporting our elderly and vulnerable residents, and providing essential healthcare close to home.”

“With the surgery’s future now uncertain, we face the very real possibility of losing a service that thousands of us rely upon. “If we lose our surgery, what will it mean for you and your family?”

Longer journeys

The petition says many patients could face significantly longer journeys to see a GP or nurse, and the loss of the surgery could lead to the loss of 20 jobs and potentially threaten the future of the town’s nearby pharmacy.

It adds: “The health board has confirmed that no final decision has been made about the future of New Quay Surgery. That means now is the time for our community to make its voice heard. We are organising a community campaign to demonstrate just how important our surgery is to New Quay and the surrounding villages.”

A public meeting is to be held at the town’s memorial hall on October 13, from 6.30pm, with campaigners saying they will be running a Facebook campaign “to bring our community together, share information and encourage as many people as possible to get involved,” as well as a paper petition to Hywel Dda being organised.

It adds: “The more people who stand together, the stronger our community’s voice will be. We have until March, 2027, to make our case for the future of New Quay Surgery.

“Let’s use that time to show just how much our surgery means to us.”

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