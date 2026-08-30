Hundreds turn out amid ‘deeply held concerns’ over town council

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Hundreds of residents of an historic north Wales town turned out in “exasperation” at the way they are being governed by their local council.

More than 200 people attended a public meeting, organised by Bangor, Conwy and Môn MS Janet Finch Saunders, over “serious deeply held concerns” about the governance of Beaumaris Town Council.

Locals packed into Canolfan Beaumaris on Wednesday night to express their fury and frustration at what they see as a lack of “transparency, financial probity and democratic accountability” with their local council.

Allegations of money being spent like “it is going out of fashion” and disputes with individuals and community groups were raised with Mrs Finch Saunders who promised to mediate and “raise issues in the Senedd”.

Beaumaris Town Council was approached for comment on the issues raised at the meeting.

One community group unhappy with the council was the Castle Players, an amateur-dramatic society.

Brian Williams said the players had used the town hall for 30 years and had a “warm relationship with the council which had now soured.”

Mr Williams claimed it was now “impossible for us to put on our performances in the town hall” after it “became apparent to us we were no longer welcome”.

He went on to claim that the council had “claimed ownership” of “£30-£40k worth of their equipment” that they left at the town hall when they moved to the Canolfan.

The Beaumaris Allotment Society was also unhappy that members had been “locked out” of a community plot.

Chairman Andrew Dixon said: “There have been allotments since 1910, As a society we’ve existed since 1956 in some guise. We have enormous trouble communicating with the council, we send emails, letters, make phone calls yet get no response.”

He also expressed unhappiness that the rates rose from £35 to £50, “unilaterally” and “without notice”.

Zoe Grant, who runs a business in the town, said: “There are so many people in this room who are exasperated.

“We have so many issues on the business front, the state of the town, we would like minutes of meetings, to know where the money from the Green goes, everything we try and do as a collective or individuals we are being stonewalled.

“We do have well meaning councillors here tonight, we are grateful to them, but we haven’t got the numbers on the council.”

Roger Vincent, a Beaumaris Gaol and Courthouse guide, was “disappointed” that the two “fantastic museums that attract people to the town” had been “denied the priority they should have,” he claimed.

“In November, last year, the gaol and court were closed for imminent construction work. I was led to believe income from the car park by the castle was actually allowed to come to Beaumaris Town Council, by the county council, with the object that income would be used for renovations.

“None of those works were carried out, nothing between March and November, there are still things that need to be done.

“In answer to the gentlemen asking about the Players’ equipment I can tell you exactly where it is, it’s in one of the rooms in the Gaol, along with a whole load of other junk.

“The Lord Lieutenant of Anglesey’s family donated his gear so it could be exhibited about two years ago, that uniform is still in a suitcase next door to the reindeer,” he alleged.

He added: “I want to know where the money from that car park was spent because it was not visibly spent in the gaol or courthouse.

Beaumaris town councillor David T Evans spoke at the meeting about the “toxic atmosphere” at the council meetings.

He added: “It’s my personal view there is a distinct lack of transparency, accountability, scrutiny and communication. Publishing council meeting minutes and accounts in a timely and consistent manner would be a huge step forward.

“This might come as a bit of a shock to you, if I tell you, we councillors receive minutes of previous meeting literally minutes before a council meeting, we are expected to read and digest them

“Likewise, acknowledging and responding to emails and other correspondence, would assist residents feel their questions and concerns are being heard, and good communication builds trust.

“Greater openness, timely information and simply keeping people informed could make a real difference to the relationship between the council and the community it represents.

“The council has been in conflict over many months amongst others, the Castle Players, the Allotment Society, the Bowling Club, the Victorian Chirstmas organisers, and Ian and Sam, the previous tenants of the Happyy Pavilion and Mr Barry Ward.

“Please accept my apologies for what is going on. Emails are constantly ignored, as are freedom of information requests, money is being spent like it is going out of fashion.

“It is also a sad indictment that certain councillors want to get rid of other councillors, so they can run the town as they are used to.”

After the meeting, Mrs Finch-Saunders said: “What was clear from the strength of feeling in the room is that local residents have serious and deeply held concerns about the way their community is being governed.”

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