Hungary plans to withdraw from International Criminal Court

03 Apr 2025 2 minute read
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace, July 2024. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Hungary has said it will begin the procedure of withdrawing from the world’s only permanent global tribunal for war crimes and genocide.

“Hungary will withdraw from the International Criminal Court,” Gergely Gulyas, who is Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff wrote in a brief statement.

“The government will initiate the withdrawal procedure on Thursday, in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework.”

Netanyahu visit

The announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, despite an international arrest warrant against him over his conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Hungary’s government, led by right-wing populist Mr Orban, extended the invitation to Mr Netanyahu in November after the ICC, based in the Hague, Netherlands, issued the warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity.

Mr Orban, a close Netanyahu ally, has called the arrest warrant “outrageously impudent” and “cynical”.

Member countries of the ICC, such as Hungary, are required to detain suspects facing a warrant if they set foot on their soil, but the court has no way to enforce that and relies on states to comply with its rulings.

