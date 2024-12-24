Support our Nation today - please donate here
Hunt for driver after dog walker killed in collision with car

24 Dec 2024 1 minute read
The collision happened near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel in Llanpumsaint. Photo via Google

Police are searching for the driver of a car after a dog walker was killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man was in collision with a car while walking near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel in Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire, on Monday night.

Male driver

Officers are looking for the male driver of a blue car that left the scene, which would have had noticeable damage.

“Sadly, a man has died as a result of his injuries. Family liaison officers are supporting his family,” a police spokesman said.

“The collision happened near to Caer Salem Baptist Chapel as the man was walking his dog.

“Officers have established that the vehicle involved was travelling northbound through Llanpumsaint at the time of the collision.

“We are appealing for the driver, and anyone with information about the incident, to come forward – particularly anyone in the area around the relevant times with dashcam footage.”

Amanda
Amanda
16 minutes ago

The man wasn’t in collision with the car. The car driver collided and killed a man. The car wasn’t driving itself. Phrasing matters.

