Husband of Labour MP and two other men bailed over alleged spying for China

The husband of a Labour MP and two other men have been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

David Taylor, the husband of Scottish Labour MP Joani Reid, is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Taylor, 39, alongside two other men, aged 43 and 68, were arrested by counter-terrorism officers at addresses in London and Wales on Wednesday and have been released on bail until May, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following Taylor’s arrest, Ms Reid, who sits on the Home Affairs Select Committee and is MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven, said she had “never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law”.

The three men were taken into custody for questioning by police before being released on bail.

The policing operation came as security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs Chinese officials in the UK and Beijing had been given a dressing down, and that the investigation relates to “foreign interference targeting UK democracy”.

Met officers were seen at a property linked to one of the men in South Wales on Wednesday – with a car outside the address being searched and photographed.

Taylor, 39, is listed as a “lobbyist” on Ms Reid’s registered interests.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, previously said the force does not believe there to be “any imminent or direct threat” related to the arrests.

Taylor was arrested in London, the 43-year-old man was arrested in Pontyclun in South Wales, and the 68-year-old suspect was arrested in the county of Powys in mid-Wales – with all three being detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Other properties in London, East Kilbride in Scotland, and Cardiff have also been searched, the Met said.

In her statement after the arrests, Ms Reid – the MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven – said: “I have never been to China. I have never spoken on China or China-related matters in the Commons. I have never asked a question on China-related matters.

“As far as I am aware, I have never met any Chinese businesses whilst I have been an MP, any Chinese diplomats or government employees, nor raised any concern with ministers or anyone else on behalf of, even coincidentally, Chinese interests.”

She added: “I am not any sort of admirer or apologist for the Chinese Communist Party’s dictatorship.

“I have never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law.”