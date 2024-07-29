Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Huw Edwards charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

29 Jul 2024 1 minute read
Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards. Photo Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children, the Metropolitan Police said.

The veteran broadcaster, 62, who left the corporation in April, faces three charges over alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

“Edwards was arrested on November 8 2023. He was charged on Wednesday June 26 following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday July 31.

“Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case.

“Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”

More follows

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.