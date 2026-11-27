Laura Harding, Press Association Entertainment Editor

An upcoming documentary about disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards has been criticised for being potentially “incredibly traumatic” for his victims.

Huw Edwards – Guilty, which will air on Channel 4, follows him as he navigates life in the wake of his conviction for making indecent images of children.

Shadow culture secretary Rebecca Paul has questioned the decision to air the documentary, writing on X: “Why on earth is a state-owned broadcaster platforming this depraved sex offender? This man shouldn’t get a minute of airtime.”

Edwards will also be the subject of an Observer podcast entitled What happened To Huw Edwards, which “explores the truth behind the most sensational public downfall in recent memory”.

In a clip shared ahead of the release next week, he can be seen saying “Silence is toxic, I think. Lots of the advice I’ve had is just be quiet, don’t say anything.”

Government minister Anna Turley told LBC she was “deeply uncomfortable” with the interviews and that Edwards is one of the “many people in the public eye” given a “free pass”.

Independent MP Rosie Duffield, who sits on the Women and Equalities Select Committee and campaigns on behalf of victims of abuse, told BBC Newsnight it was a “bizarre decision” by Channel 4 bosses to air the documentary.

The broadcaster has said the film is a “quest for answers from a man who is trying to come to terms with his abuse of power”, while the director described it as “an important film to make”.

Ms Duffield told Newsnight: “I think this is a really bizarre decision by the commissioners at Channel 4.

“They say that he’s struggling to come to terms with his abuse of power, but why do we need to watch that? Why do his victims, why do the families of those victims, and why do his family, who’ve probably been through a really hellish couple of years themselves?”

She added: “I’m not sure who it’s for. How does it benefit anyone? Least of all those children, you reference some of them, between seven and nine years old.

“Each one of the pictures featured a victim who had been horrendously abused, just to be in a photo against their will and that they’re probably never going to get over for the rest of their lives. I don’t think we need to see or hear from Huw Edwards at the moment.”

Referring to the victims of Edwards’ crimes, she continued: “Those people, you know, seeing some of the things that they’ve been through, they turn on their television actually largely to escape.

“To see that again, and to know that hundreds of thousands of people are going to be watching it and sort of discussing it as though it’s casual entertainment. I personally think that that’s probably incredibly traumatic for them actually, and they deserve better than that.”

In a trailer for the documentary, which follows him at home in rural Wales, Edwards is asked by an off-camera producer: “What are you doing?”

Sounding frustrated, he responds: “You want me to analyse what I was doing? I mean, seriously?”

Later in the trailer, the interviewer asks: “What do you think you were doing?”

Edwards responds: “I’d lost the plot.”

The interviewer replies: “Well, come on,” to which Edwards says: “No, not come on!”

Sacha Mirzoeff, senior commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: “Channel 4 has an established reputation for tackling controversial subjects through exemplary film-making.

“Huw Edwards – Guilty is no exception in its quest for answers from a man who is trying to come to terms with his abuse of power.”

Director Patrick Forbes said: “This was an important film to make. It’s rare to find a subject that touches on so many significant contemporary issues – whether it’s celebrity culture or the power of the media – as well as enduring questions about crime and punishment.”

Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and having 41 photographs on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

He was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Before his downfall he was best known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten for decades, delivering some of the biggest stories to the British public including Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

His fall from grace began after a report by The Sun in July 2023 alleged that a “top BBC star” had paid a teenager for sexual pictures, and days later his wife named him as the presenter at the centre of the scandal.

Huw Edwards – Guilty will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday December 1 at 9pm.