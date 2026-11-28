Channel 4 has insisted its documentary about disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards does not diminish the “seriousness” of his crimes, nor “entitle him to sympathy, redemption or rehabilitation”.

Huw Edwards – Guilty follows the former BBC star as he navigates life in the wake of his conviction for making indecent images of children.

Downing Street called for broadcasters to “act responsibly”, with a spokesperson calling Edwards’ crimes “extremely serious” and adding “we have no interest in hearing what he has to say”.

Channel 4 has defended its decision to make the film, saying it “holds him to account, with no questions off limits” and is part of the broadcaster’s remit to “cover challenging and controversial issues of public interest”.

Responding to continued criticism, Louisa Compton, Channel 4 director of news, digital and audience, said: “It is reasonable to ask why Channel 4 has made this film, and why now.

“As a public service broadcaster, we have a responsibility to think very carefully about what we put on screen, balancing the public interest in asking difficult questions of powerful people against the potential impact on our audiences, and particularly on victims and survivors of abuse.

“We did not take that decision lightly.

“Journalism isn’t about only putting people on television whose actions or opinions we approve of.

“Sometimes its purpose is precisely the opposite: to look directly at people who have done terrible things, confront them with difficult questions, test their explanations and allow audiences to judge what they say for themselves.”

Ms Compton said that “journalists routinely interview and hold to account people who have committed dreadful acts”, adding: “The principle is the same: Interviewing someone is not an endorsement of them; it is an opportunity to challenge what they have done, interrogate their account and allow audiences to judge their answers for themselves.

“That is what this film does. Huw Edwards is not being allowed to tell his story unchallenged or on his own terms.

“He is questioned throughout by an experienced director; he was not paid; he had no control over the content of the film; and there were no restrictions on the questions he could be asked.”

Ms Compton reiterated that there is a “clear public interest” in the documentary, saying Edwards “has never publicly faced detailed questioning about his criminal behaviour or the complete collapse of his career and reputation”.

Edwards will also be the subject of an Observer podcast entitled What Happened To Huw Edwards, which “explores the truth behind the most sensational public downfall in recent memory”.

She continued: “We are also acutely conscious that behind offences involving indecent images are real children and real victims – including those as young as seven – who have been abused.

“Nothing about making this film diminishes the seriousness of that harm, nor does Edwards’ participation entitle him to sympathy, redemption or rehabilitation. His account is there to be tested, not accepted.”

Edwards pleaded guilty in July 2024 to three counts of making indecent images of children and having 41 photographs on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years.

Ms Compton said the film “raises wider and uncomfortable questions about power, trust and accountability” and the criminal justice system, and is part Channel 4’s “long and established record” of investigating and confronting “serious wrongdoing”.

“That same journalistic instinct applies here: holding people to account sometimes means investigating them from the outside, and sometimes it means gaining access, challenging them directly and testing the account they give of their actions,” she continued.

“We should be capable of examining difficult issues rather than looking away because we don’t like what we see.

“We understand that some people will profoundly disagree with our decision to make this film.

“But discomfort is not, in itself, a reason for journalism not to ask difficult questions. We believe those questions are in the public interest.”

Edwards presented the BBC’s flagship News At Ten for decades, delivering some of the biggest stories to the British public including announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

His fall from grace began after a report by The Sun in July 2023 alleged that a “top BBC star” had paid a teenager for sexual pictures.

Days later, his wife named Edward sas the presenter at the centre of the scandal.

Huw Edwards – Guilty will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday December 1 at 9pm.