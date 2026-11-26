Sean O’Grady, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor

Huw Edwards has said he “lost the plot” as he faced questions about his criminal actions in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Huw Edwards – Guilty follows the disgraced newsreader as he navigates life in the wake of his conviction of making indecent images of children.

Filmed over the course of nearly a year, the documentary follows Edwards at his home in rural Wales following the end of his TV career in London.

In a trailer for the documentary, Edwards is asked by an off-camera producer: “What are you doing?”

Sounding frustrated, he responds: “You want me to analyse what I was doing? I mean, seriously?”

Later in the trailer, the interviewer asks: “What do you think you were doing?”

Edwards responds: “I’d lost the plot.”

The interviewer replies: “Well, come on,” to which Edwards says: “No, not come on!”

In the documentary, the former newsreader is “forced to confront his loss of fame, declining health, fractured relationships and his crimes”.

Sacha Mirzoeff, senior commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: “Channel 4 has an established reputation for tackling controversial subjects through exemplary film-making.

“Huw Edwards – Guilty is no exception in its quest for answers from a man who is trying to come to terms with his abuse of power.”

Director Patrick Forbes said: “This was an important film to make. It’s rare to find a subject that touches on so many significant contemporary issues – whether it’s celebrity culture or the power of the media – as well as enduring questions about crime and punishment.”

Huw Edwards – Guilty will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday December 1 at 9pm.

Edwards was best known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten for decades, delivering some of the biggest stories to the British public including Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

His downfall came after a report by The Sun in July 2023 alleged that a “top BBC star” had paid a teenager for sexual pictures, and days later his wife named him as the presenter at the centre of the scandal.

Edwards resigned in April 2024 and was charged in June 2024 after a Metropolitan Police investigation.

A month later, he admitted making indecent images of children and having 41 photographs on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

He was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.