Disgraced former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has said he will not pay back his £200,000 salary until the broadcaster acknowledges his “service”.

Edwards was one of the BBC’s highest-paid newsreaders, known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten for decades, before pleading guilty to making indecent images of children in July 2024.

He admitted to being in possession of 41 photographs on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

He was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The BBC has repeatedly urged Edwards to return the salary he received in the five months after his arrest during which he remained employed by the broadcaster.

However in an interview with The Observer newspaper, Edwards said he would only repay the money once the BBC acknowledges his service and restores programmes to its archive that he appeared on.

He told the paper: “You know, the fact that I’ve been convicted for a crime doesn’t erase your achievements in broadcasting… So I’ve said [to the BBC], ‘You deal with Samir Shah, you deal with the archive, you deal with acknowledging my service, then we can talk about a payment.’

“But I’ve not heard back from them.”

BBC chairman Dr Samir Shah previously called Edwards “the villain of the piece”, and said “if he has an ounce of moral rectitude, he would return the money”.

Elsewhere in The Observer interview, Edwards said he has regrets about pleading guilty.

“Do I wake up some days and wish I hadn’t [pleaded guilty]? Yes. Of course I do,” he said.

“But I’ve got to put myself back in the shoes I was in then – family in great distress, my mum really upset, and I just thought ‘I’ve got to put a stop to this’.

“And I was prepared to say I’m guilty because I did click on the files, you know?”

Edwards was sent the images on WhatsApp by convicted paedophile Alex Williams.

He delivered some of the biggest stories to the British public during his tenure, including Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

His downfall came after a report by The Sun in July 2023 alleged that a “top BBC star” had paid a teenager for sexual pictures, and days later his wife named him as the presenter at the centre of the scandal.