Huw Edwards thanks 1,000 subscribers after fearing public would question his ‘right to speak’

Nation.Cymru Staff

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards says he questioned whether people would think he had the “right to speak” as he rebuilds a public platform following his conviction for making indecent images of children.

Edwards was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children in July 2024.

Two years later, on 24 June 2026, he began posting on an eponymous Substack account, an online publishing platform through which creators can send digital newsletters and publish content directly to their audience.

Describing himself as a “keen observer of events”, Edwards announced his intention to post regularly with commentary on current affairs and cultural analysis “to rebuild some kind of worthwhile life”, and thanked anyone who would consider reading his work.

He added: “… In light of my recent experiences, I would also like to talk about the criminal justice system: the courts, the police, the Crown Prosecution Service, and the Probation Service.

“I am also ready to be unflinchingly honest about the reality of long-term mental illness, and the continued failure to recognise its devastating effects on affected individuals, their families and friends.”

Edwards has since posted in both Welsh and English, discussing the future of the Welsh language and the National Eisteddfod, the decline of foreign language learning in Welsh schools, what he described as the ‘persecution’ of Professor Jason Arday, and his own offending and expressions of remorse.

Best known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten from 2003, Edwards became the subject of widespread scrutiny in July 2023 when The Sun alleged that a BBC star had paid a teenager for sexual pictures.

His then-wife, Vicky Flind, named him as the presenter “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children”.

Edwards was arrested in November 2023 and resigned from the BBC in April 2024. He later admitted making indecent images of children and having 41 photographs on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

He has since faced repeated calls from the BBC to repay around £200,000 in salary received during the five months following his arrest while he remained employed by the broadcaster.

Speaking to MPs in July, BBC chairman Dr Samir Shah said: “I’ve already said that I think Huw Edwards ought to return the money, he hasn’t done so. I read that he’s seeking some kind of redemption.

“I think one very good step in that, if he has an ounce of moral rectitude, he would return the money. He hasn’t done so, I think he should.”

On 11 September, in a post titled ‘A thousand thanks’, Edwards revealed that he had gained over a thousand subscribers since setting up the Substack.

He gave his “profound” gratitude to readers, writing: “When I clicked ‘publish’ on that very first post, I was scared. You will all know why. I spent weeks fighting the inner voice telling me that no one would be interested; even worse, that no one would think I had the right to speak…

“What has struck me these past weeks is how different it feels to build something from nothing, alone, and to watch thoughtful people choose it deliberately.

“You have done so despite the horrible circumstances in which my broadcasting career ended, and despite the hostile response in some quarters to the very existence of my voice…

“The milestone matters less as a number than as evidence that writing with openness — even when that openness is very difficult — can command attention and, possibly, offer people a different perspective.”

The post attracted supportive comments from a number of Edwards’ readers, including one who said they had subscribed “to show support for an individual who appeared to be hounded and hunted and hurt”.

Another described Edwards as a “real journalistic heavyweight” and said he had always regarded the former broadcaster as someone who “could be trusted”.

An account named ‘unmaksingchildprotection’ also praised Edwards for creating the newsletter, writing: “If more people grew the balls you have to go and create a blog and fightback against the exaggerations, misinformation and lies spread around after being demonised by the media and the government then we’d be living in a better world!

“As it is many are too scared to fight and those who do aren’t heard.”

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