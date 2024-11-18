“Huw Edwards tried to groom me”: Man accuses ex-broadcaster of inappropriate messages when he was a school pupil

A young man has accused the ex-broadcaster, Huw Edwards, of inappropriate behaviour towards him when he was a sixth-form student.

Huw Edwards, 63, sent suggestive messages to the young man, who was 18 at the time, and invited him for a visit at the BBC’s headquarters in London. Emyr, not his real name, alleges Huw Edwards of grooming behaviour.

The former BBC News at 10 presenter pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children in September 2024. These new allegations by the young man are not associated with the criminal case.

Speaking for the first time and anonymously on S4C’s current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar, Emyr said: “People like him believe they can do whatever they want, and abuse their power.”

Instagram follow

They first met at a community concert where Huw Edwards was the compère, and Emyr was performing in his school uniform.

“He came up to me at the end of the night to say hello. He said that the performance was good, that I was very talented and that he wanted to connect with me.”

He alleges that Edwards told him to follow him on Instagram and that he could help him with his music career.

“He asked me if I wanted to meet him in London and have a tour of the BBC, where I could meet a few contacts.”

Emyr says that he accepted the invitation and was taken around the newsroom by Edwards, where he says he was introduced to his colleagues as a “friend” who had a “musical talent”.

He says he was promised opportunities to perform at concerts in London, but this never happened.

During this time, they would also speak on Instagram; a platform later revealed in Edwards’ court case to be a forum he would use to boost his low self esteem.

In those messages, the broadcaster, who is almost 40 years older than Emyr, would often use kisses and hearts in his messages, as well as calling him “babe” and “big boy”.

At the time Emyr thought that Edwards’ was being ‘banterous’, but upon reflection, he now sees their communication as inappropriate: “He was trying to flirt. It was some sort of grooming communication.’

After a few months, Emyr says the messages between them stopped and Huw Edwards unfollowed him.

“He just lost interest in me. I don’t think I gave him what he was looking for,” he said.

Emyr believes that the broadcaster abused the power he held as one of the BBC’s most prominent presenters.

“People like him think that they can do whatever they want, and abuse their power.”

“I feel very sad for the people who have been affected worse than me. I feel lucky in a way. It’s completely disgusting.”

Several former colleagues of Huw Edwards confirmed that they had seen the presenter giving tours of the building to people who did not work at the BBC. However, they added that this would not have seemed inappropriate at the time.

Huw Edwards did not respond to Y Byd ar Bedwar’s request for a response.

Questions about the BBC’s checks

Emyr now questions whether Huw Edwards’ former employer, the BBC, had enough checks in place to protect him when he visited the company’s building with the presenter.

“Just because I was with Huw Edwards, I could walk in without a problem. I don’t remember anyone asking me why I was there.”

“There should be some sort of procedure or professional reason for someone to enter the building.”

The BBC, who have commissioned an independent review to strengthen their workplace culture, say they are appalled by Huw Edwards’ crimes, and that he has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him.”

They added that they have “strict protection policies are in place” and if anyone contacted them directly with a concern, they would be “considered carefully in line with their Complaints Framework”.

“We have been clear that we are appalled by Huw Edwards’ crimes. He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him.”

Watch the full programme on Huw Edwards on ‘Y Byd ar Bedwar’ on S4C, Monday at 20:00. English subtitles available.

