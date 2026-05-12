Huw Irranca-Davies elected new Llywydd of the Senedd

Emily Price

Deputy Welsh Labour leader Huw Irranca-Davies has been chosen by Senedd Members to be their new Presiding Officer.

He beat Welsh Conservative Senedd Member Paul Davies, securing 85 votes, with nine votes against and one abstention.

The Afan Ogwr Rhondda MS told the chamber he had the knowledge of standing orders and Senedd procedures needed to be the Welsh Parliament’s official referee.

The role of the Llywydd – or Presiding Officer – of the Senedd mirrors the roles of Speakers and Presiding Officers in parliaments across the world.

The presiding officer chairs Plenary meetings, remaining politically impartial at all times.

The Llywydd also plays an active role in representing the Senedd on a national, UK and international stage and chairs the Senedd Commission.

Irranca-Davies received a round of applause from fellow MSs as the result was announced on Tuesday (May 12).

The vote came after former presiding officer Elin Jones stood down after nearly a decade as Llywydd of the Senedd.

Following the announced of the Senedd’s new Presiding Officer, Jones took her place amongst her Plaid Cymru colleagues.

Irranca-Davies then took up her seat at the head of the Chamber to begin the process of overseeing the election of a new Deputy Presiding Officer.

The position was formerly held by Welsh Labour MS David Rees

However, the senior politician had come third in a selection for the constituency of Afan Ogwr Rhondda and did not gain the votes needed to secure a seat in the Senedd.

Newly elected Plaid Cymru politician Kerry Ferguson was the only MS nominated for the role.

Irranca-Davies appeared to fumble as he whispered to Chief Executive and Clerk of the Senedd Manon Bonner before confirming that Ferguson would be elected as Deputy Presiding Officer.

The vote for a new Llywydd and Deputy Llywydd came as Members of the seventh Senedd met for their first Plenary session since the election results were announced last week.