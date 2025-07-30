Hydrogen buses could be on Swansea roads by 2027

Buses powered by hydrogen could be on roads in Swansea in 2027, a meeting heard.

A trial of the buses in the city is being explored by Transport for Wales, and a hydrogen refuelling hub on Fabian Way is also planned.

Stuart Davies, the council’s head of highways and transportation, told a panel of councillors that the buses could be operational from 2027. This, he said, would coincide with separate proposals to reform the way bus services are operated in Wales.

Transport for Wales has introduced buses powered by electric batteries on the Carmarthen to Aberystwyth service it operates. They are less polluting than diesel buses but the batteries add to their weight.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles normally use what’s known as a fuel cell to convert hydrogen into electricity, which in turn provides the power. Refuelling them is quicker than recharging batteries.

Mix

Mr Davies said he expected to see a mix of electric and hydrogen-powered buses replacing diesel ones in Wales.

Most bus routes are served by commercial operators and the Welsh Government has long believed reform is needed to better serve the public.

The bus franchising model ministers want to implement would mean decisions on routes, timetables and fares being made by the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales with input from councils. Bus operators could bid for contracts to run these services, which would better integrate with the wider transport network.

The plan is for bus franchising to be rolled out across Wales on a regional basis, with South West Wales the first of four regions in 2027. Mr Davies said he believed it was a good opportunity to upgrade buses in Swansea.

He said: “We don’t see shiny vehicles.” He described some buses on the roads at present as “hand-me-downs” and “hand-me-downs of hand-me-downs”.

He was speaking at a council climate change and nature scrutiny meeting where a new regional transport plan covering Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire was discussed.

Regional transport plan

The regional transport plan sets priorities for 2025-30 and aims to develop an integrated and efficient system which encourages more use of public transport and more cycling and walking for people both who have a car and those who don’t. An estimated 19% of the Welsh population fall into the latter category.

The creation of the plan followed public consultation, and it has now been submitted to the Welsh Government. Ways of delivering it are currently being finalised.

The meeting heard that more than 1,700 people and organisations in South West Wales responded to the consultation and that there was very strong support for better public transport and more frequent bus services and backing for walking and cycling routes.

The regional plan doesn’t include trunk road or rail infrastructure projects but one key road scheme in Swansea that has been included is the replacement of Baldwin’s Bridge, which carries Fabian Way over Baldwin’s Crescent east of SA1.

According to the text of the plan this would allow the potential extension of Langdon Road, SA1, to link up with Baldwin’s Crescent. The plan also identifies the creation of a Fabian Way hydrogen refuelling hub.

Reduce car miles

Matt Bowyer, the council’s highways and transportation group leader, said the regional plan aligned with the Welsh Government’s long-term transport strategy, which aims to reduce car miles travelled per person by 10% by 2030 and result in 45% of all journeys being taken on public transport, on foot or by bike, compared to around 32% currently.

Mr Bowyer said encouraging people to ditch their car for other modes of transport required a shift in behaviour and was “probably the most difficult” priority to achieve.

Referring to the aim of 45% of all journeys being taken on public transport, on foot or by bike, he said: “That’s a very ambitious target based on where we are now.”

