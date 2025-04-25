‘I didn’t see anyone like me’: Welsh women launch bold roadmap to close gender gap in tech

A first-of-its-kind roadmap has been launched to address gender disparities in STEM in Wales and to foster a diverse and dynamic tech ecosystem.

Developed by the Wales Women in STEM Network, in collaboration with Her Place, ‘Reprogramming the Future’ aims to create a more inclusive and equitable digital technology sector for women in Wales.

It aims to pinpoint the key obstacles preventing girls and women from entering and progressing in Wales’ digital technology sector, and showcases various opportunities and initiatives that girls, women, educators, employers, policymakers, and families can access to drive forward gender equity in digital technology.

The roadmap – which can be accessed online at Reprogramming the Future – University of South Wales – highlights a number of women who work in a wide spectrum of roles within the digital technology sector in Wales, and who serve as role models to inspire the next generation.

It also promotes businesses across Wales which are fostering equality, diversity, and inclusion practices, creating workplaces which are safe, flexible, and inclusive environments where everyone can thrive as well as initiatives that support women and girls in STEM

The idea stemmed from the Wales Women in STEM Steering Group, which identified the need to help young girls to realise their aspirations in STEM careers in Wales.

Dr Louise Bright, who is the founder of the Wales Women in STEM Network and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Enterprise Engagement and Partnerships at the University of South Wales, explained the importance of the report and its recommendations.

“I grew up with a love of learning about science and, in particular, how the human body works,” Dr Bright said.

“Following a PhD and three years as a biomedical researcher, I stepped away from my STEM career. I didn’t see any women in senior positions where I worked and, when my confidence needed boosting, I didn’t have a network of women around me to support me. I thought the solution was to change career and make progress in a different sector.

“I love the role I now occupy but often wonder how many other women are lost to STEM, and how many girls give up on science in school without realising their potential to make a real difference in the world.

“I want to do everything I can to ensure that Wales builds a diverse STEM workforce which fully includes women. This means encouraging and supporting girls from an early age, at home and in school, and challenging STEM employers to break down structural barriers and create inclusive environments where women can thrive.”

Transformation

Emma Tamplin, Founder and Director of Her Place, which aims to develop a future for girls and women in STEM, adds that there is a need to dismantle structural barriers and create a system where every girl in Wales sees technology as something she can shape.

“‘Reprogramming the Future’ isn’t just a roadmap, it’s a call to action. Wales is being transformed by digital technologies, yet a portion of the population is still being excluded from shaping that transformation,” Mrs Tamplin said.

“By reprogramming the future, we will unlock the untapped brilliance of women and girls, creating an economy that works for everyone. This roadmap is about dismantling the structural barriers that have held women back and building a system where every girl in Wales sees technology not just as something she can use, but as something she can shape.

“Behind every barrier is potential untapped, innovation lost, and futures diverted. Futures that could help shape a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Wales for us all.

“We know that diverse teams build better products. We know that inclusive innovation drives stronger economies. And we know the future of Wales depends on harnessing all our talent, not just half.

“We need to go beyond action from just women and girls themselves, but from employers, educators, policymakers, and communities, because, when we all play our part, everyone benefits. This is not just a women’s issue, it’s a Wales opportunity and one we cannot afford to miss.”

According to the report, the digital technology sector in Wales is worth an estimated £8.5bn, with 25% of the workforce being women, while just 5% of leadership positions in the UK technology sector are held by women.

It adds that 7% of Welsh businesses are struggling with skills shortages, particularly in areas such as AI and green technologies, while women make up just 17% of the cyber workforce in the UK. It adds that more than 70% of the jobs deemed to be at high risk of digitalisation and automation are held by women.

“Diverse teams build better products, and inclusive innovation drives stronger economies,” Dr Bright added.

“Women are underrepresented in high-growth areas and overrepresented in roles at risk of digitalisation and automation, with societal expectations and gender stereotypes in education contributing to this disparity.

“Addressing gender stereotyping, providing access to female role models, and encouraging technology engagement from an early age is crucial, and overcoming gender stereotypes, unconscious bias, and peer influence to keep girls engaged in STEM subjects is essential.”

Mrs Tamplin added: “Promoting apprenticeships, internships, and alternative pathways alongside university routes, and addressing gender bias and providing equitable access to education and training, are necessary steps, while overcoming gender stereotypes and the ‘glass ceiling’ to increase women’s representation in leadership roles, and providing mentorship and flexible working policies, are also key.

“Supporting women entrepreneurs in the digital technology sector through tailored business development support and funding access, and addressing cultural and social norms that hinder women’s entrepreneurial aspirations, are vital.

“By working together, we can build a digital economy that leaves no one behind. Let’s unlock the untapped potential of women and girls in Wales and create a stronger, fairer, and more innovative digital technology sector for all.”

Details of the Reprogramming The Future Roadmap can be found at Reprogramming the Future – University of South Wales.

The initiative hopes to develop additional roadmaps for other STEM sectors, such as engineering, biomedical, and manufacturing, aligning with the priorities of the Welsh Government and the Cardiff Capital Region.

