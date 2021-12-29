‘I subsidise Wales’ says English Tory MP in attack on Welsh Covid rules
An English Tory MP has said “I subsidise Wales” during an attack on Welsh Covid-19 regulations.
Michael Fabricant, who represents Lichfield, made the claim after being told that the decisions made in Wales were “none” of his “business”.
He also suggested that the Welsh Government’s style guide for civil servants is “unhinged”, despite the UK Government giving the same advice to its own civil servants.
In response to the comments, the Welsh Government’s Counsel General, Mick Antoniw has accused the Conservative politician of telling the people of Wales to “know your place”.
He also said that the “Tories are clearly rattled and trying to divert attention from their disastrous government in Westminster”.
England has the highest seven-day positivity rate any country in the UK, as cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surge in the country.
The governments of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have put tighter restrictions in place in a bid to bring down the number of cases, while Boris Johnson’s UK government has refused to do the same in England.
This has led Professor Andrew Watterson, of the faculty of health sciences at the University of Stirling, to suggest that England is “out of step”, adding that “one would have expected a more precautionary and preventative approach” from the UK Government.
Michael Fabricant said: “Labour’s Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, is showing why people think him to be unhinged.”
In response to the cancellation of a Parkrun outdoor exercise event in Wales, he said: “And now he’s banned @parkrunUK @parkrunbecause he thinks it ‘unhealthy’. His is all political posturing regardless of the epidemiological case.
Andrew Bettridge replied: “Have you ever done a park run or are you just using it to score political points? Not sure why middle England Conservative MPs are all of a sudden so interested in a policy area that they have no influence over.
Fabricant replied: “I have. Yes.”
Bettridge said: “Unless you’ve got interests in becoming a Senedd member, it’s really none of your business.”
Fabricant said: “I subsidise Wales and all this nonsense as all English people do. My mum was Welsh, I speak Welsh (badly) and I hate to see the way Cymru is being run.”
‘You Welsh are so ungrateful’
The Welsh Government’s Counsel General, Mick Antoniw said: “Translates as ‘You Welsh are so ungrateful. Some of my best friends are Welsh. I’ve got nothing against the Welsh, I’ve even been there, but know your place.’ Old Tory colonial attitudes clearly survive even in this 21st century. Was hoping @WelshConserv would speak up for Wales.”
He added: “The Tories are clearly rattled and trying to divert attention from their disastrous government in Westminster. In the absence of any credible Welsh Conservative voice they are scraping the barrel in desperation for Tories prepared to have a go at Devolved governments. So Sad.”
The Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, Cllr Andrew Morgan, told Fabricant: “You got the Tory whatsapp message too did you? Funny how English Tory MPs are now so concerned with what’s happening in Wales. Focus on your own problems mate and maybe the UK won’t then be called plague island!”
My taxes probably pay for his wigs, so shall we say we’re quits?! Scared aren’t they? Keep it up chumps, keep it up!
Subsidised? We pay for your little vanity projects out of our taxes, projects like HS2 and the crumbling Westminster building. We see nothing in return apart from bottom feeder rhetoric aimed diverting scrutiny from the pond life that is Conservation English Nationalism. You could subsidise us for the next 200 years and it still would not come close to what’s being taken away.
Another one who looks like he’s been spanked for hours by Nanny.
He has the appearance of one who still enjoys it…
too often for his mental stability !
Fabricant – is that some sort of soft-furnishing replicant. The Perm-inator perhaps?
it’s an ancient mutation of “fabricate” which blended with a 4 letter word describes a lying ba*t*rd !
There’s letter in his surnAme that should be replaced with a U.
Michael Fabricant. Another Tory who has made a fool of himself with a stupid comment. I’m not going to get angry, I’m just going to laugh at him!
I applaud the man…he says silly things and he has stupid hair, I can’t wait to see what he does next. Probably something mad like getting into an unlikely situation in a used car dealership or stepping on a rake.
How many Guinea Pigs had to die for that thing on his head?
Only one…..but it was the one that used to belong to Michael Douglas.
Drakeford’s team really got it wrong with the Parkrun decision, didn’t they? The story should be how much of a gamble Tory backbencher’s forced Boris to take (based on the advice on 16/12/21) regardless of outcome, as well as what’s needed to keep up protection levels, but instead some are now able to make it about uber-restrictions in Wales.
Well guess what rug head. Your mum being Welsh is irrelevant, you are not a politician in Wales and you hating the way our country is run is yet again irrelevant because people voted for this government and completely dumped your trash anti Welsh party. He and his people subsidise sh1t when it comes to Wales.
The quicker Wales breaks from the English “Baron” classes who see us as nothing more than an inferior and useless annex of England the better.
The back benchers are – scared, no terrified. Terrified their electroral saviour is about to fall flat on his face come January. By the way – if you think you subsidise Wales – you know what to do – accept our right to become independent.
Dear old Michael – such a lovi and so nice a person really – he has a long record of adding comments occasionally on the land of his mother. Things must be slack in Lichfield I guess ……I feel ARTD needs to invite him over to Y Senedd for a fill in the time he appears to have spare currently..
Said the Gerry Anderson puppet who forgets Welsh coal built & powered England and Welsh water quenches its thirst.
If I were him I would really show us what for by demanding that Cymru be made to leave the “Union” of the “United Kingdom” until we learn to behave ourselves.
We need to stop being so ungrateful, after all, the Westminster government does lots of things for us,…….. all the things like…well, at least they allowed us to pay for some of the HS2 railway project so we didn’t feel left out whilst they vandalised a great big chunk of the countryside of England. ….and they made sure to, erm…they did errr…I’ve got nothing.
I love it when idiots like Fabricant can be provoked into spouting nonsense like this. Doing our job for us independence supporters.