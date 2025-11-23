Ian ‘H’ Watkins returns to first passion with new fine art collection

A fine art gallery group has announced a collaboration with Ian ‘H’ Watkins to present a series of original landscapes and seascapes inspired by the wild beauty of the British Isles.

Best known for his career in entertainment and music as a member of the multi-platinum pop group Steps, Ian was originally accepted into art college before life took an unexpected turn.

Twenty-two million record sales and four number-one albums later, he is returning to the passion that has always been at the heart of his creativity: painting.

Now, as he approaches his fiftieth birthday, Ian describes this new chapter with Clarendon Fine Art as “a homecoming, a return to who I truly am.”

He continues: “I packed up my artistic dreams in a box and put it on the top shelf. I always knew I’d open it up one day and now’s that time. Signing with Clarendon is truly a dream come true. It’s proof that it’s never too late to chase your dreams. Never give up.”

Ian’s debut Clarendon collection draws on the dramatic contrasts of coast and sky, light and weather. The works reflect the same emotional connection and storytelling that have defined his performing career.

At the heart of Ian’s art lies the uniquely Welsh concept of hiraeth, a profound sense of longing and belonging. This emotional thread runs through each canvas, connecting memory and identity with a strong sense of place.

Ian often works on location and his palette, influenced by masters such as Constable, Turner, and Klimt, is dominated by earthy tones and touches of gold and metallic leaf to convey the energy and atmosphere of his surroundings.

He incorporates organic materials such as sand, gravel, and soil into his mixed-media works, giving each painting its own physical link to the land.

“Every time I create a painting it’s a way of reconnecting with my roots and evolving as an artist,” Ian says.

“Painting has always been a huge part of who I am. I’m thrilled to be working with Clarendon Fine Art — their passion, expertise, and incredible galleries are giving me the most amazing opportunity to share my paintings on a whole new scale.”

Rachel Simkiss, Director of Brand & Partnerships at Clarendon Fine Art, comments: “Ian brings the same dedication and creative instinct to painting that made him such a success in the entertainment world.

“His landscapes have a rare emotional immediacy – they are experienced, remembered, and loved, and we know this breathtaking collection will resonate with our collectors. We’re absolutely delighted to welcome him into the Clarendon family.”

In addition to his art practice, Ian regularly reports on The One Show as their art correspondent and has served as a guest judge for ING Discerning Eye Art Exhibitions. His new collection will be launching in selected Clarendon galleries nationwide this November.

For more information, visit the Clarendon Fine Art site here.