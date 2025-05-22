ICC prosecutors say Netanyahu arrest warrant should remain

International Criminal Court prosecutors have urged judges to reject a request by Israel to scrap arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister while the court reconsiders its jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank.

In a 10-page written submission posted on the ICC website late on Wednesday, prosecutors argue there is “no basis to withdraw or vacate” the pending warrants for Mr Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

The warrants were issued in November, when judges found there was “reason to believe” Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeted civilians in Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli officials strongly deny the accusations.