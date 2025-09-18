Ice cream vans granted licences to visit streets on Gwent Levels

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Two ice cream vans will be allowed to operate on 24 streets in two towns and villages on the Gwent Levels.

A council policy prevents a second licence for street trading from being issued if a new trader will be in direct competition with one already granted a licence.

Ceri Delap had applied for permission to operate their Deri Haus Ice Cream van from 36 streets and areas in Magor, Undy, Rogiet and Caldicot.

Councillors were told they would have to consider if they were willing to grant a licence for the 24 named streets that overlap with those where a licence, from 2021, has already been granted which would be at odds with the policy agreed in 2016.

Monmouthshire County Council’s taxi and regulatory committee chairman Tudor Thomas told members: “The reason the application has come before us is it does, to a certain degree, go against council policy. It’s not in conflict with a shop or hot food takeaway but there is currently a mobile refrigerated ice cream van in the area.”

Hearing

Conservative councillor for Chepstow St Kingsmark, Christopher Edwards, asked if a plan for shared working could be agreed between the existing licence holder and the applicant, who wasn’t required to attend the hearing.

Licensing officer Taylor Watts said the ice cream vendors could come to an informal arrangement while he said it would be “open” to the committee to attach a condition if it granted consent but said: “There is nothing within our policy to say traders need to come to some sort of agreement.”

Labour member for Chepstow Castle and Larkfield, Dale Rooke, said he wondered “who put the policy in place” and said: “We wouldn’t stop two ice cream shops opening in buildings in a town centre.”

Majority

Caldicot Cross Labour member Jackie Strong said: “I don’t see many ice cream vans around. I can’t say they are a huge problem.”

Following deliberation behind closed doors chairman Cllr Thomas said the licence would be granted by a majority verdict and he said councillors also want the licencing department to review the current policy against granting a licence if it is in direct competition with those already holding street trading consent.

The policy also states licences shouldn’t be granted to a vendor who intends selling goods sold by a nearby retail shop, restaurant or hot food takeaway or markets.