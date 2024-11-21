Ice to cause further problems across Wales on Thursday

Snow and ice are set to cause further problems for commuters across parts of Wales on Thursday as weather warnings remain in place.

A yellow weather warning for icy conditions with a “few sleet or snow showers” remains in place for much of north Wales until 10am, with the Met Office warning of difficult travelling conditions.

Parts of south Wales have seen some light snow flurries already this morning.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Overnight temperatures will drop below zero fairly widely over the next few days, which has resulted in some ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week.

“On Thursday, a mixture of snow, sleet and rain is likely to affect the southwest which could potentially bring disruption. It’s likely high ground in the area will see snow, with a mixture of conditions likely at lower levels.”

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said there would be brighter skies outside the warnings areas across the country on Thursday morning and into the afternoon

But she added that a “severe frost” was also likely before more “bitterly cold” temperatures on Thursday evening.

It comes after new yellow warnings for rain were also published from Saturday to Sunday morning for most of Wales.

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.

“Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts.”

The AA predicted “a major increase in (its) workload” due to sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice, and urged drivers to check forecasts before travelling and to do so with “extreme caution” in the hardest-hit areas.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with the some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year.

“With freezing temperatures already causing disruption in the east and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and snow showers now affecting regions further south, we advise motorists to plan well as ice forms on untreated surfaces.”

