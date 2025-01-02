Ice warning as temperatures drop following floods

An ice warning is in force for much of the UK as temperatures dropped after a major incident was declared due to flooding.

The yellow Met Office warning indicates there could be some difficult travel conditions across Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales, stretching down to the Midlands until 10am on Thursday.

A snow and ice warning is also in place covering northern Scotland until 10am, as rain turning to snow is likely to lead to some travel disruption and difficult driving conditions, the Met Office said. For those who intend to travel despite the current wintry weather, both the Met Office and National Rail issued alerts to remind Britons to plan ahead if on the move on Thursday.

Difficult driving conditions

Difficult driving conditions should be expected, particularly within areas under a yellow weather warning. Allowing extra time is also advised, with delays, diversions, or hampered conditions likely for road users. For those using public transport, passengers are advised to check any timetables and services before setting out in case of delays or cancellations due to inclement weather. As per National Rail, the poor weather will impact trains running across Great Britain, with Northern services, TransPennine Express services, Transport for Wales services and ScotRail services all impacted. Two new flood alerts were issued just prior to 6am on Thursday, with river levels peaking for both the Lower River Wharfe system in Yorkshire and Lower River Ure waterway in North Yorkshire. The peaked water levels mean both the Wharfe and Ure river systems and surrounding tributaries are at risk of flooding. Areas most at risk within the Lower River Ure system include low-lying land including agricultural land and local roads in the areas around Masham, Boroughbridge, Aldborough and Bishop Monkton. For Lower River Wharfe, areas at risk of flooding span from Otley to upstream of Ulleskelf, including Tadcaster. No further significant rainfall is expected for Thursday in the area, with water levels expected to begin falling in the coming hours. Britons in the area are advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths, or any bridges near local watercourses, and to not attempt to walk, drive or cycle through flood waters, with officials advising that if the area is flooded, then forget it. It comes after a major incident was declared in Greater Manchester on Wednesday after flooding forced homes to be evacuated and closed train lines and roads following heavy rain. Greater Manchester Police said the major incident had been declared as mountain rescue teams were deployed to help Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service deal with damaged properties and stranded vehicles. The police force added that the affected areas still under monitoring were Didsbury, Stockport, Trafford and Wigan. Around 450 people were evacuated on Wednesday evening from a Didsbury hotel while 400 homes were at a lower risk with no widespread evacuation needed, police said. Residents were also evacuated from a block of flats in Meadow Mill, Stockport. The North West and Wales saw heavy rain on Wednesday, with Marsden seeing 101.2mm of rainfall, more than West Yorkshire’s January monthly average of 85.1mm, and Capel Curig in Wales measuring 101.2mm, which is less than a third of the monthly average of 327mm.

Train disruption

A number of train routes were disrupted or blocked by flooding on Wednesday, mainly in the North West of England, with some Northern services, TransPennine Express services, Transport for Wales services, and South Western Railway services affected. National Highways said a section of the A628 Woodhead Pass between Woolley Bridge and Flouch was closed due to flooding, as was the westbound M56 between Junction 6 for Manchester Airport and Junction 8 for Bowdon. In Bristol, the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has been activated by Bristol City Council and homeless charity St Mungo’s, which will run until January 8, which will see increased outreach shifts and more accommodation made available, with the aim of ensuring nobody has to sleep on the streets during such extreme weather conditions. Temperatures were forecast to drop on Wednesday evening and could reach minus 7C or minus 8C in Scotland overnight, and the maximum temperatures on Thursday are expected to be low- to mid-single figures, the Met Office said. Marco Petagna, senior Met Office meteorologist, said: “Most roads will be treated, there’s a chance on untreated roads that ice will still be an issue. “On Friday I think we will see further snow and ice warnings issued.” And a three-day yellow warning for snow has been issued for almost all of England and Wales and parts of Scotland this weekend as the Met Office warned that rural communities could become cut off. Schools could potentially be closed and there is a chance of power cuts and road closures as well as delays and cancellations to flights and trains, the forecaster said. A yellow warning is in place from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers all regions of England other than the South West, the majority of Wales and parts of southern Scotland. About 5cm of snow is expected widely across the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales and/or the Pennines, the forecaster added. Thursday will otherwise be fine and dry for most, the Met Office reports, although the temperature will feel much colder than the true mercury figure. The chill will continue into Friday. With the end of the week comes the threat of overnight ice extending south as far as the South West of England. Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “At the moment we’ve issued a very large snow warning for Saturday until Monday but it doesn’t mean that everywhere within that warning could see snow, it’s just a heads-up there could be some impacts.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

