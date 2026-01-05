Iconic Cardiff LGBTQ+ venue closes its doors

Amelia Jones

One of Cardiff’s most iconic and long-standing pubs has closed its door for the final time under its current management, with no confirmed plans announced for its immediate future.

The Golden Cross, a much loved venue that is recognised as the oldest LGBTQIA+ venue in Wales and the country’s longest serving bar, held its final night under the outgoing team this weekend.

Located on Hayes Bridge Road, the Golden Cross has long been regarded as a cornerstone of Cardiff’s LBBTQIA+ nightlife, offering a safe and welcoming space.

Over the years it has hosted drag performances, live music, community gatherings, and countless personal milestones.

Manager Robbie Burnett, who has led the venue since 2015, shared an emotional farewell ahead of the final night.

He said: “Saturday 3rd January sees the end of an era. When I walked in the four of the Golden in 2015 I hardly knew a soul. Running a venue in Cardiff was never my life plan,”

Burnett also paid tribute to the pub’s founders, Darren and Gareth, whose vision helped sustain the Golden Cross for have a century.

He added: “We’ve survived a pandemic, seen the death of a monarch and the coronation of our King.”

For many, the venue’s closure represents not just the loss of a bar, but the pause of a cultural institution deeply woven into the city’s identity.

Among those reflecting on the closure was Rob Keetch, a well-known Welsh activist and community figure, who has worked at the venue for more than 25 years through his drag persona, Dr Beverly Ballcrusher.

In a heartfelt social media post, Keetch reflected on his time at the venue: “Tonight sees the Golden Cross close its doors for the last time under its current management with no guarantee for its future.”

He added that it was “a venue that has been part of the heart of the community for so very long.”

While the current management team is stepping away, The Golden Cross is not expected to close permanently.

It is understood tat pub company Marston’s, which owns the venue, has plans for new management to take over.

However, no formal announcement has yet been made, and it remains unclear whether existing staff will stay on under new management.