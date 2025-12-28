Iconic hotel at ‘heart of its community’ set to close in 2026

A hotel and restaurant described as the ‘heart of its community’ will close its doors in 2026 with the building going up for sale.

Blaenavon’s Lion Hotel has won various awards, hosting visitors to the town as well as local families celebrating weddings, birthdays and Christmases alongside the staff.

Originally built in 1849 and quickly becoming the area’s main hotel, it was first owned by a local businessman, John Griffith Williams, and was a meeting place for the town’s Conservative Party.

The Lion’s owners of the past 15 years, the Jones family, revealed the “sad news” in a post to Facebook on Saturday (27 December), writing: “The Lion, in its current iteration, will be closing the doors on January 3rd. It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but one that’s been brought on mainly by retirement.

“It’s been a whirlwind 11 years and even though we’ve never been perfect, we have always done our best. We’ve loved meeting new friends and reconnecting with old ones.

“Families have been formed and grown over the years and we’re incredibly grateful to have been involved in the weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and every other celebration you can think of.

“It hasn’t always been an easy journey but it has been worthwhile.”

The Blaenavon has 12 rooms, a health suite and award-winning restaurant hugely popular among locals. Many took to social media to share their disappointment.

One commenter wrote: “So sad. We have always been made very welcome by the team. We hope that closure will be brief, Blaenavon cannot afford to loose such an iconic building.”

Echoing these sentiments, the owner explained: “The business will shortly be going up for sale and we’re really hoping that it’s a short closure as The Lion has been a huge part of the town over the last decade.

“On a personal note, I’d like to express my undying gratitude to my team, old and current, who have stuck with me, kept me grounded and generally made life more colourful for me over the years and it’s been rewarding for me to see them grow in to their roles and make them their own.

“These guys have been the spirit of The Lion and I can only hope that any new owners can see them for the talented, genuine and hard working people that they are.”

Though the owners’ retirement is the main reason for the closure, the Facebook post goes on to describe how rising costs contributed to the decision.

“Life is getting harder,” the owners explained. “And the last two years have seen our costs rising over £5,000 a month. So if there’s any takeaway from this then please support local. Whether that’s restaurants, shops, pubs, musicians, takeaways or cafes. Small businesses need support now more than ever and we never really realise what we’ve got until it’s gone.”

The Lion also clarified that, since the decision was made relatively quickly, some gift vouchers purchased over the festive season may still be outstanding and can receive a full refund.

Other local businesses also felt the blow, with Blaenafon Cheddar Company commenting: “This is so sad to see, you have been a great asset to not only the town but to us… The partnership over the years has brought many of tourists to the town and to receive the best hospitality. A big massive good luck in where life takes you next”

“Absolutely gutted to hear this,” another regular added. “Always raving about how good you are, especially for intolerances and amazing nut roasts. So glad we had our wedding with you in ’23 – will be sad not to return for more memories under your ownership but we wish you all the best for the future.

“Know that you’ve done an amazing job with the place and we all hope that whoever takes it on next continues the great service and hospitality that you’ve provided. Thank you for all the memories ♡”