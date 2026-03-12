Iconic Iftar to be hosted in Welsh seaside town

Gosia Buzzanca

A creative organisation dedicated to telling under-represented stories in Wales through media, events and cultural programming will host its annual Iftar in a popular Welsh seaside location this Friday.

Now In A Minute Media (NIAM) will host their annual iftar at Penarth Pier this Ramadan on Friday 13 March, bringing together 120 guests in a sold-out gathering celebrating community, creativity and the shared heritage of Muslims in Wales.

The event forms part of the organisation’s ongoing series of cultural gatherings in landmark Welsh locations, following previous events held at Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff Castle, Wales Millennium Centre and the National Museum of Wales.

Ramadan is traditionally a time of reflection, generosity and community. Iftar, the meal at sunset when Muslims break their fast, offers an opportunity for people to come together. By hosting the event at one of Wales’ most recognisable coastal landmarks, organisers hope to highlight the importance of shared spaces, cultural exchange and creative storytelling, while building understanding during times when communities can sometimes feel divided.

Muslim communities have been part of Welsh life for well over a century. Records show as early as the late 1800s, forming some of the UK’s earliest Muslim communities. Across the UK, Muslims donate over £130 million to charitable causes during Ramadan each year, supporting local communities as well as humanitarian projects around the world.

In Wales, mosques and community organisations regularly organise food drives, fundraising campaigns and community meals that reflect this strong tradition of giving.

First opening in 1898 and stretching out into the Bristol Channel, Penarth Pier has long been a meeting point for locals and visitors alike, the historic Pier provides a fitting backdrop for an evening that combines community, culture and creativity while continuing the Now In A Minute Media tradition of bringing people together in iconic Welsh spaces.

Mariyah Zaman, CEO & Co-founder of Now In A Minute Media, said: “Creativity and culture is so important for bringing people together in a time of division and hatred, and spaces like an Iftar can be a place of healing for the Muslim community when war and injustice is rife around the world.

“We’re a small team of volunteers with day jobs and busy lives but this annual act of service for the community is what Ramadan is about and the demand keeps on growing for more each year.”

The evening will feature a creative programme designed as a form of education, highlighting the rich and often overlooked history of Muslims in Wales. The event will explore how creativity can help communities understand one another.

Abdul-Azim Ahmed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Wales and Deputy Director of the Islam-UK Centre at Cardiff University, said: “Researching the history of Muslims in Wales has always been surprising.

“You’ll find it everywhere, from Muslim pirates to saints, lovers and lords. Now In A Minute’s Iftar at the Pier is a celebration of that story, but also the exciting creative potential of young Welsh Muslims for the future.”

By combining the tradition of iftar with creativity and storytelling, the organisation’s events have always aimed to showcase the deep roots of Muslim communities in Wales and the vibrant future being shaped by young Muslims today.

Iftar at the Pier continues the commitment to using creativity as a tool for education, dialogue and community connection across Wales.