Iconic LGBTQ+ venue reopens as a familiar face returns

Amelia Jones

One of Cardiff’s most iconic and long-standing pubs has reopened under a new landlord.

The Golden Cross, a much-loved venue recognised as the oldest LGBTQIA+ venue in Wales and the country’s longest-serving bar, will reopen its doors today under new landlord Mike Coe.

Coe, who also runs The Old Castle Green pub in Bristol, is returning to The Golden Cross, a bar where he first worked many years ago, marking a full-circle moment for the historic venue.

Speaking to local publication Bristol 24/7, Coe said: “I am thrilled to return to The Old Globe, a place that holds so many cherished memories for me,

“Stepping back into the Globe feels like coming home.”

The pub closed in early January after long-time manager Robbie Burnett said an emotional farewell, marking the end of nearly a decade at the pub.

Announcing his departure on Instagram, Burnett wrote: “Saturday 3rd January sees the end of an era. When I walked into the bar of the Golden in 2015 I hardly knew a soul. Running a venue in Cardiff was never my life plan.”

His departure prompted an outpouring of emotion from regulars, performers and members of the wider LGBTQIA+ community. With many describing the bar as a vital safe space and cultural institution at the heart of Cardiff’s nightlife.

Announcing the opening on Instagram, the new team said: “You knows it. 5pm Friday, we are so back!! Come down and let’s raise a glass to a new era!!”

The pub is owned by pub company Marston’s, which had previously indicated plans for new management to take over following the departure of the outgoing team.

While the venue was never expected to close permanently, uncertainty around its future had caused concern among members of the community.

