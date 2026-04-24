Iconic Shire Hall set for demolition

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Flintshire’s iconic Shire Hall building will disappear from the Mold skyline next year if demolition plans get the green light.

The work, planned for 2027/28 will cost Flintshire County Council £4.9 million and will clear the land for a potential future development.

Since the council moved out of the building in February 2025 the disposal of the site has been held up by two key issues.

Firstly the ongoing use of the building by NEWydd – Flintshire’s Local Authority Trading Company that provides catering and cleaning services to schools, industrial sites and care homes across North Wales.

Secondly the heating system which is shared between Shire Hall and Mold Law Courts. These need to be separated to ensure that after Shire Hall is knocked down, Mold Crown Court and Mold Magistrates Court continue to have functioning heating.

NEWydd has now moved all its staff out and there are plans to resolve the heating issues.

“Work is expected to begin later this year to de-centralise utilities serving the Law Courts from County Hall, paving the way for demolition to commence in 2027/28 as planned,” said Rod Taylor, Flintshire County Council’s Corporate Manager for Capital Programme and Assets.

He added: “The site has now been fully vacated following the recent relocation of Newydd Catering and Cleaning Services, marking an important step for the project and enabling further reductions in running costs.

“Work is now progressing on an updated masterplan to guide the future redevelopment of the site.”

Shire Hall has continued to cost Flintshire Council money since it vacated the site.

A freedom of Information request found that in the 10 months after the authority moved into its new TY Dewi Sant home, is spent £403, 271.61 on maintenance and utilities at its former headquarters.

While that is a significant saving on the £1.2 million operating and maintenance costs it would have incurred had the council remained in the ageing building, it is a pressure on Flintshire’s already stretched finances.