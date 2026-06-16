Iconic summer festival celebrates 20 years as S4C announces live coverage

Amelia Jones

One of Wales’ largest and most vibrant music and cultural festivals is marking its 20th anniversary in 2026, and S4C will be broadcasting live from Cardiff Castle.

The Tafwyl festival coverage will see DJ, BBC Radio Cymru presenter and Cardiff native Huw Stephens host alongside singer and presenter Tara Bethan, while presenter and artist Lloyd Lewis will be reporting from across the festival site, bringing audiences closer to the action.

Highlights from both Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on S4C, as well as on Clic and BBC iPlayer, at 8pm on 20 and 21 of June. In addition, viewers can enjoy a live performance by Candelas from the main stage at 9pm on Saturday, followed by live coverage of the special Parti Dathlu 20 Tafwyl concert from 9pm on Sunday evening.

Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C, said: “Tafwyl has long secured its place in Wales’ cultural calendar, and S4C is proud to support it once again this year. It is always great to see how Tafwyl succeeds in attracting thousands to the capital to enjoy Welsh-language entertainment and music, and for those who won’t be there, S4C will bring the highlights and concerts to the screen.

“We’re thrilled to have Huw, Tara and Lloyd presenting – three hugely popular and experienced voices. Congratulations to Tafwyl on reaching its 20th year – a remarkable milestone, and a testament to the dedication of Menter Caerdydd. We wish them every success for the next twenty years.”

Sunday evening will close with a unique concert curated by musician and composer Mei Gwynedd. This special event will bring together some of Wales’ leading artists for a musical journey celebrating Cardiff’s contribution to Welsh music over the decades.

The concert will feature new interpretations of songs inspired by the capital, alongside iconic tracks from artists who have helped shape the Welsh music scene, including Geraint Jarman, Hanner Pei and Catatonia.

Heulyn Rees, Chief Executive of Menter Caerdydd, said: “This year’s Tafwyl promises to be a truly special festival as we celebrate 20 years. We’re delighted to be working with S4C once again to capture the energy and spirit of the event, enabling people everywhere to enjoy the festival, wherever they are in the world.”

You can watch on S4C, Clic and BBC iPlayer to experience Tafwyl 2026.