Iconic Welsh beauty spot named among Europe’s must-visit destinations

Nation.Cymru Staff

One of Wales’ most spectacular national parks has been named among Europe’s must-visit destinations in a list celebrating 59 of the continent’s best experiences.

LoveEXPLORING, a news site covering travel and history content, named Eryri National Park one of “Europe’s very best experiences”, among other “unmissable” sites such as the Northern Lights and Berlin’s East Side Gallery.

“The biggest mountain in Wales and England stands at a whopping 3,650 feet (1,113m), but there are many ways of exploring Snowdonia National Park without hardcore hiking,” they wrote.

“Its footpaths suit all levels – or you can just take the Snowdon Mountain Railway to the summit. But it’s not just mountains here – the park includes nearly 200 miles (322km) of seashore, with sandy beaches and sheltered coves.”

For those looking to summit Yr Wyddfa, there are six different routes to the top:

The Llanberis Path – The longest route, providing a gradual slope which makes it popular among those taking on the mountain for the first time

The Miners’ Track – A route with a relatively gentle initial section past mountain lakes, followed by a steep and challenging ascent towards the summit.

The Pyg Track – A steeper path which joins the Miners’ Track, but offers incredible views along the way.

The Rhyd Ddu Path – A quieter route with a challenging walk along a narrow ridge to reach the peak.

The Watkin Path – Running from Nant Gwynant to the summit, the route takes hikers past old copper mine workings.

Snowdon Ranger Path – Winding up the mountain’s side, it offers some of the most renowned views of any of the routes.

Those hoping to take on the mountain are encouraged to plan in advance as the car parks can get busy, wear suitable clothing and be aware that the weather can change quickly.

As well as Yr Wyddfa, Eryri’s mountain ranges include the Carneddau and Glyderau, with peaks such as Tryfan, a favourite among British walkers, and Cadair Idris further south.

A number of walks through the Aran and Arenig ranges begin in the town of Bala, where visitors can also enjoy watersports on Wales’ largest natural lake.

Visit Wales notes that, for those who don’t want to take on large peaks, there are several easier walks including the Cwm Idwal circular and the flat Mawddach Trail, which runs along the estuary between Barmouth and Dolgellau.

Those looking for further adventure as well as mountain climbing can visit one of the three Zip World locations across Eryri, and try the world’s fastest zip line or subterranean trampolines.

Visitors interested in history can explore castles such as Dolbadarn, Dolwyddelan and UNESCO-listed Harlech Castle, while other famous landmarks, including Caernarfon and Conwy castles, can be found nearby.

Other historic attractions in and around the region include Capel Garmon burial chamber, Aberconwy Merchant’s House and the National Trust’s Bodnant Garden.

Nearby beaches include Black Rock Sands, Harlech Beach, Barmouth Beach, and Aberdyfi Beach for sunbathing, watersports, or spotting marine mammals and birdwatching.

Finally, visitors can also explore the region aboard the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways, which offer scenic journeys connecting destinations including Caernarfon, Beddgelert, Porthmadog and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

“For such a small continent, Europe certainly punches above its weight,” LoveEXPLORING wrote. “There are countless things to see, do, eat, learn and admire here – from historic neighbourhoods to natural wonders.”

To read the full list, visit their site here.