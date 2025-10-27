Iconic Welsh castle to host spooky Halloween events

An iconic Welsh castle will host a series of spooky events this Halloween.

Fonmon Castle, a lived-in medieval fortress in the Vale of Glamorgan, south Wales, will celebrate this week’s spooky season with a number of activities including adult fright nights and daytime Halloween fun for all the family.

Just a stone’s throw from Cardiff Airport, the Grade I listed building boasts a dinosaur park, medieval village, story trail, woodland walks, footgolf and disc golf.

The site is perhaps best known for its epic themed music events.

Now, the castle will open its doors for a series of terrifying Halloween festivities suitable for all ages.

Daytime Halloween Fun

On select dates between 18 October and 02 November, Fonmon Castle will open from 10am to 3pm for a delightfully spooky (but not scary) Halloween adventure — perfect for younger children and families seeking fun without the frights.

Guests can enjoy live character shows, interactive Halloween-themed games and activities, and the charming Halloween story trail that winds through the castle grounds.

And the family-friendly Scare Run offers an exciting, immersive walk-through experience with thrills, but no jump-scares, making it suitable for all ages.

Other highlights include a free Halloween stamp trail, themed crafts and play areas — plus archery and axe throwing for the more adventurous event-goers (available at a small additional fee).

Tickets start from just £10 per person, making it an accessible autumn day out steeped in magic and discovery. Book your tickets here: Buy Halloween Family Day Event 2025 Tickets online – Fonmon Castle

Fright Nights for the Brave

As darkness falls, Fonmon Castle takes a terrifying turn with a series of after-dark Halloween scare evenings, running on select dates from 18 October through to 02 November between 6pm and 10pm.

These spine-tingling evenings feature live costumed characters, immersive scare zones, and a high-intensity version of the Scare Run — guaranteed to deliver thrills, chills, and unforgettable frights for older teens and adults.

What’s more, visitors can also test their nerve with archery and axe throwing as the night draws in (available for an additional fee).

Tickets start at £15 per person, offering an adrenaline-fuelled evening for those who dare to explore Fonmon’s darker side. Book your tickets here: Buy Halloween Night 2025 Tickets online – Fonmon Castle

To find out more about Fonmon Castle, visit: Welcome To Fonmon Castle