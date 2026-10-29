Iconic Welsh music label condemns the use of ‘Yma o Hyd’ by right-wing group

Stephen Price

Iconic Welsh music label Sain has shared a statement online, disassociating themselves from the so-called Welsh Patriots while calling on the group to refrain from using ‘Yma o Hyd’ by Dafydd Iwan ‘to promote their dangerous right-wing views’

In a bilingual statement posted to Sain’s Facebook page today (Thursday 29 October), the recording label shared: “As publishers and composer of the song ‘Yma o Hyd’, we wish to disassociate ourselves from the people responsible for the so-called “Welsh Patriots”, and call upon them to refrain from using the song to promote their dangerous right-wing views.

Welsh Patriots are a right-wing, anti-immigration group, with a growing online following – with many of its supporters from outside of Wales.

A Facebook page for the group, which has over 8,000 followers is titled “Wales Welsh Patriot Platfrom OFFICIAL” featuring an unfortunate misspelling of Platform.

This group’s bio says it “was made for like minded people around wales who are tired and fed up of the uk government and their agenda …”

Their YouTube page has considerably more followers, with over 33,000 at present. Its bio reads: “Welsh Patriots is a citizen journalist based in Wales to share all local news in Wales and the UK that matter to us.

“We source our news from the best impartial findings who report real news for the people of Wales and the UK.

“We are all about love and community and above all patriotic unity.

“Cymru am byth!

And notes: “We are a left wing free channel!”

Recent videos have condemned the treatment of Tommy Robinson by the UK courts and press, and stir hatred against immigrants and left-wing politicians, whilst praising the actions of protesters.

Many of their YouTube videos and Facebook posts feature ‘AI slop’ designs which have drawn ridicule from those who oppose their views.

Back in August 2025, Martin Shipton reported on Dafydd Iwan’s fury after a racist far-right group used his anthemic song Yma o Hyd in a promotional video without his permission.

Earlier that month, Voice of Wales posted on Facebook a video of a car driving round the Llanelli area with Welsh flags on display at bus stops, on lampposts and in other roadside locations with Yma o Hyd playing as a soundtrack.

The group, which is run by convicted fraudster Dan Morgan and Englishman Stan Robinson, who once advocated the castration of a TV journalist with a ‘rust blade’, is associated with the racist activist and serial criminal who uses the name Tommy Robinson.

After being banned from YouTube for the racist content of their videos, Morgan and Robinson now broadcast on Facebook.

Survival

Yma o Hyd (We are still here) was recorded by Dafydd Iwan and the folk band Ar Log in 1983. It celebrates the survival of the Welsh language and culture over the centuries despite attempts by the English to crush it. During the period when the song was written, decisions taken by the Thatcher government like the closure of coal mines had a devastating impact on Wales’ economy and gave the song an additional resonance.

In recent years Yma o Hyd has almost become a second Welsh national anthem because of its exposure to a wider audience at football and rugby matches.

Dafydd Iwan became well-known in the 1960s as a singer-songwriter who championed the Welsh language and the cause of an independent Wales. He is a former president of Plaid Cymru.

In a message to Nation.Cymru, Dafydd Iwan said: “I am very anxious to put a stop to this misuse of my song, so any help will be appreciated. I doubt whether redress is possible, because technically anyone can misuse songs if they wish. But I must make it obvious that it is against my wishes, and that could help me get the message across if they persist.”

He has posted on social media graphics which state, in Welsh and English: “Yma o Hyd is a song of hope for everyone who calls Wales home. No one has my permission to use it to promote hatred.

“It was written against Thatcher then, and it’s against Farage now – we must reject these charlatans.

“Join Plaid Cymru and Yes Cymru for a better Wales.”