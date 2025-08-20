Iechyd da! Cocktail Week heads to Welsh capital

Cardiff Cocktail Week, one of the city’s biggest cocktail celebrations, is set to take place at venues across the capital from this Friday.

Taking place from Friday 22 to Sunday 31 August, attendees are being invited to ‘sip your way through summer’.

Wristband holders can choose from an unbeatable lineup of signature cocktails at just £5, each crafted to impress. Whether you’re all about the classics or you want to try bold, boundary-pushing flavours, this is your chance to taste Cardiff’s mixology magic at its finest.

Confirmed venues include Flight Club, The Cocktail Club, The Bootlegger, Fizz n Flour, NQ64, DNC Bar, The Queer Emporium, Roxy Lanes, Revolucion de Cuba, Thomas Bar & Restaurant, Retro Cardiff, Tonight Josephine with more to be announced soon! But it’s not just about the cocktails – during Cardiff Cocktail Week wristband holders can also enjoy exclusive food deals

and drinks menus during the event.

Brought to Cardiff by M.ad Agency, the team behind some of the UK’s most successful cocktail weeks in cities like Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester, this marks the agency’s first-ever Cardiff edition and expectations are sky-high.

“Community spirit”

The event aims to celebrate the city’s electric drinks scene, following other successful cocktail weeks in Sheffield, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, and Manchester, the team is bringing their signature creativity and energy to over top Cardiff venues—serving up £5 signature cocktails, exclusive offers, and unforgettable experiences.

Alice Christison, the event founder, shared: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Cocktail Week to Cardiff.

“The city’s energy, creativity, and community spirit make it the perfect place to celebrate local hospitality. Whether you’re a

cocktail connoisseur or just here for a good time, we can’t wait to welcome you!”

Get your Cardiff Cocktail Week wristband today to unlock access to all participating bars, restaurants, and pubs, indulge in exclusive offers, and join the city in celebrating its thriving hospitality industry.

Take part

You can help support the hospitality trade by purchasing a Cardiff Cocktail Week wristband from their website at: https://cardiffcocktailweek.co.uk

Wristbands are available at three price points:

• Early-bird tickets: £7.95 (+£1.95 booking fee)

• Advance tickets: £9.95 (+1.95 booking fee)

• Final release: £14.95 (+1.95 booking fee)

One wristband gets you access to all participating venues and offers throughout the 10-day event

Get your wristband here and see the full line up on their website here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

