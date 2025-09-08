“If You Smoke, I Smoke” – Campaign targets illegal smoking at Welsh hospitals

A Welsh health board has launched a bold new campaign to crack down on illegal smoking on hospital grounds after receiving 85 complaints.

The campaign by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) uses powerful visuals and audio prompts to highlight the devastating effects of second-hand smoke on the region’s most vulnerable patients – including children, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions such as cancer.

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in Wales and is responsible for one is four cancers and many other life limiting conditions.

Illegal

With the striking message “If you smoke, I smoke. Stop now,” the campaign aims to bring home the reality that second-hand smoke doesn’t stay outside hospitals. It makes its way into the buildings through entrances, waiting rooms, wards – and to the lungs of the most vulnerable.

Despite legislation introduced in 2021 making it illegal to smoke on hospital grounds in Wales, the problem remains widespread. In the 12 months up to March 2025, 85 complaints were made about people smoking on ABUHB sites, with 70% of these incidents taking place at The Grange University Hospital alone.

Prof Tracy Daszkiewicz, Executive Director of Public Health and Strategic Partnerships at ABUHB, said: “Smoking on hospital grounds is illegal. This law is in place to protect our patients, staff and visitors from the harms of second hand smoke.

“Tobacco smoke contains 4,000 chemicals in the form of particles which go into the air as someone smokes. Exposure to second hand smoke increases the risk of lung cancer in non-smokers by 20%-30% and coronary heart disease by 25%-35%.

“We are asking people to follow the law and respect the health of everyone by not smoking in any health and care setting. We share the frustration of those who have raised issues around people not following the law by smoking across our hospitals and we are in close conversation with our local authority partners to explore enforcement options across our hospital sites.

“Our new campaign highlights the impact of second-hand smoke and is about the protection of those who visit our sites. Free support to quit smoking is promoted across our messaging, as well as free nicotine replacement products for those staying in hospital who smoke.”

Puff

Dr Matt Brouns, Consultant Lead for Respiratory at ABUHB, said: “Every puff of second-hand smoke poses a serious risk to our patients, particularly those with respiratory issues, low immunity, or underlying conditions.

“I see some of our sickest patients, our hospitals must be places of healing, not harm. If you smoke near a hospital, you are making others smoke with you. It’s time to stop.”

To reinforce the message, large-scale campaign visuals have been installed at Grange University Hospital, Nevill Hall Hospital and Royal Gwent Hospital. These feature patients alongside Dr Brouns and clearly communicate the personal impact of second-hand smoke.

In addition to the visuals, loud hailers will broadcast messages recorded by local children, a dual approach designed to make it impossible to ignore that smoking on hospital grounds is not only harmful, but illegal.

The Health Board’s Smoke-Free Environment Policy guarantees the right of every patient, staff member and visitor to breathe clean air on its sites. The updated signage and campaign are part of a wider effort to shift behaviour and reduce the serious health risks associated with passive smoking.

Free help to quit smoking is available through Help Me Quit, with QR codes on the new signage linking directly to the service.

“Every cigarette smoked outside our hospitals undermines our work and puts lives at risk,” added Prof Daszkiewicz. “We’re taking a stand – for our patients, for our staff, and for public health.”