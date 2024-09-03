A man has been ordered to pay almost £1,000 after failing to stop when requested while gathering cockles without a valid licence in a Natural Resources Wales-regulated area.

On 16 June, 2023, NRW enforcement officers along with a Wildlife Crime officer from Dyfed Powys Police were patrolling North Gower when they received a report of illegal cockle gathering taking place in the Llanmadoc area.

The officers went to Llanmadoc where they saw Stefan Swistun, of Banc Bach, Penclawdd, Swansea, gathering cockles without a valid licence.

As the officers approached Swistun and identified themselves, he attempted to conceal his identity and when asked to stop what he was doing he fled the scene in his 4×4 vehicle.

After driving along the beach, Swistun hid his vehicle in a secluded sandy cove where it was discovered by the enforcement officers following an extensive search of the area.

Swistun was apprehended when he returned to move the vehicle before the incoming tide reached the cove. He was cautioned on site and his cockle gathering equipment was seized.

Charge

At Swansea Magistrates Court, on 22 August, Swistun was charged under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 for failure to comply with an Enforcement Officer’s request to stop on site.

He admitted the offence and was fined £345 (reduced due to early plea), ordered to pay £500 costs and a victim surcharge of £138, a total of £938 to be paid at £100 per month.

The equipment used to gather the cockles was also subject to a confiscation order.

Alun Thomas, Senior Enforcement Officer for NRW, said: “We are committed to safeguarding the Burry Inlet Shellfishery by protecting shellfish stocks, the environment and the livelihoods of licensed shellfish gatherers by working with the police to regularly patrol of the area.

“This latest penalty imposed by the court sends out a clear message that offences on the Burry Inlet will not be tolerated and that offenders will feel the full weight of the law.

“NRW will continue to take appropriate action against people who break the law on the Burry Inlet cockle beds and would encourage people to report any of their concerns regarding any type of illegal shell fishing or other illegal activity by calling our Incident Hotline on 03000 65 3000.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

