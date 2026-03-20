Illegal dog breeders ordered to pay over £100,000 following investigation

Four people have been ordered to pay more than £129,000 after being prosecuted for illegal dog breeding following a council investigation.

The defendants – Stacey May June Edwards, Peter John Edwards, Sian Eleri Thomas and David Malcolm James Thomas, all from Mynyddygarreg near Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire – appeared at Swansea Crown Court, where they admitted offences under the Breeding of Dogs (Wales) Regulations 2014.

The court imposed confiscation orders totalling £129,873.41 under the Proceeds of Crime Act, alongside £8,000 in costs and fines of £2,000 each.

The prosecution followed a long-running investigation by Carmarthenshire County Council’s animal health team, which began in April 2021 when Peter Edwards contacted the authority for information about obtaining a dog breeding licence.

Although guidance was provided and a partial application was submitted in early 2022, the application was later withdrawn.

Two years later, in March 2024, the council received a complaint that puppies were being advertised for sale without a licence. Officers then began gathering evidence, including requesting information from online advertising platforms.

Data from websites including Pets4Homes, Freeads and Gumtree showed multiple litters of puppies being advertised over several years by members of the same household.

Investigators found evidence of adverts posted between July 2020 and April 2025, indicating what the council described as extensive unlicensed breeding activity.

Correspondence under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act revealed that up to 25 dogs were being kept at the property, with between 16 and 19 of them female. Some of those involved claimed shared ownership of the animals, while others sought to downplay their role.

‘Firm stance’

Councillor Aled Vaughan Owen, cabinet member for climate change, decarbonisation and sustainability, said the case highlighted the authority’s approach to enforcement.

“This case demonstrates the Council’s firm stance against unlicensed and illegal dog breeding. These regulations are in place to protect animal welfare and ensure that breeding activities are subject to proper oversight. The scale of activity uncovered at this property was entirely unacceptable, and we welcome the Court’s decision to issue significant confiscation orders under POCA.

“We urge anyone with concerns about illegal dog breeding to report it to us. Our Animal Health officers will continue to investigate thoroughly and take action against those who disregard the law.”

The council said it would continue to pursue cases where illegal breeding activity is suspected, adding that licensing rules are designed to safeguard animal welfare and ensure proper standards are maintained.