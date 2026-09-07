Illegal dumping ‘moves to another site’ after High Court injunction

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Illegal waste dumping has allegedly shifted to another site after a High Court injunction halted activity on land at the centre of a major dispute.

The temporary order stopped further development and dumping at land off Nant Lais and Old Smelt Road, on the border of Coedpoeth and Minera, but a local councillor says the same activity has now resumed off Castle Road and Talwrn Road.

Coedpoeth councillor Anthony Wedlake said the injunction was welcome but had resulted in a “serious unintended consequence”, with dumping moving back to the second site.

“I welcome the interim injunction,” he said. “I’m grateful to the council staff that have worked really, really hard to get that injunction served before the weekend and I believe it is a reflection of the significant community pressure, including our public meeting of over 400 on Friday evening, that continues to push the council and other important stakeholders to take speedy action.”

That meeting was organised after the field off Nant Lais and Old Smelt Road was seized by travellers and saw hardcore put down and waste illegally dumped on the site over the Bank Holiday weekend without planning permission.

The move sparked a protest outside Wrexham’s Guildhall by concerned residents and a meeting between councillors, the local authority, Natural Resources Wales and North Wales Police on the evening of Friday, September 4.

The same night the High Court injunction was issued by Wrexham Council’s enforcement officers having been granted by a judge that afternoon.

The interim injunction introduces strict, immediate prohibitions on the privately-owned land.

Legal teams proactive

Councillor Hugh Jones, Lead Member for Planning and Public Protection said, “From the outset Wrexham Council planning and legal teams have been proactive.

“Immediately the council was made aware of the activity, a Temporary Stop Notice was served.

“This notice was ignored and the council then proceeded to gather the necessary evidence to place before the court.

“This was done when an application to the court for an interim injunction order was granted. This was served on the site just after 8pm.

“The Order prevents further development from taking place. A further hearing is scheduled for a week on Monday. Any further development that takes place whilst the Order is in force would result in the persons doing so being in contempt of court.

“This demonstrates the council’s commitment to ensure proper compliance with our planning system will be rigorously enforced and sends a clear message to those who seek to abuse it.”

The council is also working closely with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), who have instigated their own investigations into sites where waste tipping has occurred.

Investigation

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said, “We are currently investigating ongoing deposits at a site on Old Smelt Road. On Friday, August 28 one of our officers attended the site to assess the situation and gather initial evidence.

“Further site visits have been conducted as part of our ongoing investigation. Should any offences be identified, we will take the appropriate regulatory action.

“We are working closely with Wrexham County Borough Council, as the matter may fall within the regulatory responsibilities of both organisations.”

But Cllr Wedlake said that the affirmative action taken over Nant Lais had had a serious unintended consequence.

“A stop notice has been served by Natural Resources Wales on the Castle Road/Talwrn Road site but it has had no effect,” he said.

“We are now left waiting to see if once it expires any further action is taken. Those that were dumping on Nant Lais are now dumping back there again.

“I have written to Natural Resources Wales today to tell them that this community cannot wait until the expiry of their notice for further action.

“Natural Resources Wales are not using all the powers at their disposal to stop these actions taking place and we demand that they change their strategy to address our concerns immediately.”

Aware of deposits

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales said: “We are aware of ongoing deposits at a site on Talwrn Road in Coedpoeth and are taking this matter seriously.

“Our officers first attended the site in June to assess the situation and gather evidence. Since then, further site visits have taken place and an enforcement notice has been issued to remove the waste from the site.”

If residents need to report an environmental or pollution incident to NRW, they are asked to use its online reporting form or contact its 24-hour Incident Communications Centre on 0300 065 3000.”

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