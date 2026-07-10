Illegal e-bikes seized in Cardiff crackdown

Nation.Cymru staff

Dozens of illegal e-bikes, e-scooters and off-road motorcycles have been seized and destroyed in a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour across Cardiff.

A joint operation involving South Wales Police, Cardiff Council and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) resulted in 68 illegal mechanically propelled vehicles (MPVs) being confiscated on Friday, taking the total seized since August 2025 to 800.

Among those removed from the streets was an illegally modified e-bike capable of reaching 86km/h (53mph), which officers stopped on Castle Street.

Police said 17 illegal e-bikes were also seized from riders using the Taff Trail and other parks and green spaces across the city.

The operation, carried out during Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, targeted areas including the Taff Trail, Gabalfa, Cathays, Cardiff city centre, Canton, Grangetown and Ely.

Inspector Tim Ursell, of South Wales Police, said the enforcement activity was launched in response to concerns raised by local communities.

He said: “We continue to run these resource-heavy operations to tackle use of illegal e-bikes and scooters in our communities.

“This operation included teams in both plain clothes and uniform patrolling hotspot areas, including the Taff Trail, Gabalfa, Cathays, Cardiff city centre, Canton and Grangetown.”

Cardiff Council said residents had repeatedly raised concerns about the dangers posed by illegally modified electric bikes and scooters being ridden at high speeds in public spaces.

Cabinet member for frontline services Cllr Ed Stubbs said the partnership with South Wales Police had removed 800 illegally modified e-bikes, e-scooters and off-road bikes from Cardiff’s streets and green spaces since August last year.

Alongside the vehicle seizures, several people were arrested during the operation.

Crack cocaine and heroin

A man in his 20s from Cardiff was stopped while riding a Sur-Ron electric bike at Lydstep Park in Gabalfa. Officers said they found 33 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, worth around £1,000, along with two mobile phones during a search.

He appeared in court on Saturday and was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession of a Class B drug. He is due to be sentenced next month.

An 18-year-old man arrested after being spotted riding an illegal e-bike in Ely was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and driving without a licence or insurance. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Two 16-year-old boys were also arrested after officers stopped an electric motorcycle in Ely. Police said one teenager was additionally arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers, while around 35g of cannabis was recovered.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man from Splott was arrested in Cathays on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug after officers observed him meeting another rider on a Sur-Ron before entering an alleyway.

Police have urged anyone with information about the illegal use of e-bikes or e-scooters to report it.