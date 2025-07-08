Illegal tobacco and vapes seized in multi-agency operation

Illegal tobacco and vape products have been seized from convenience stores as part of a multi-agency operation hosted by a Welsh council.

The operation, which targeted stores in Brecon, Llanymynech, Newtown and Welshpool, took place on Wednesday, July 2.

Sophisticated hides were found in three of the stores, some of them operated by hidden electromagnets.

Each hide was found to contain large amounts of suspect illegal cigarettes, hand rolling tobacco and vapes.

Support

The Powys County Council was conducted to support the national initiative known as Operation CeCe, a collaboration between Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and National Trading Standards to prevent the sale of illegal tobacco.

The Operation CeCe Wales Regional Investigation Team, Home Office Immigration Enforcement and Dyfed Powys Police Neighbourhood Policing Teams also supported the operation.

One of the stores where suspect illegal products was found are also licensed to sell alcohol and the suspected illegal activity will be reported to the licensing authority for review.

A person with no right to work in the UK was also found serving at a shop by the team.

The council’s trading standards services will now consider appropriate sanctions against these businesses.

Fraud

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “This is a very good example of collaborative working across several services to protect the local economy.

“The sale of illicit tobacco is linked to the commission of fraud, money laundering offences and duty evasion.

“We want to keep our communities safe from these illicit activities so that legitimate local businesses are not undermined.”

