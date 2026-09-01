Illegal tobacco worth more than £300,000 seized in crackdown

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Trading Standards officers have seized more than £300,000 worth of illegal tobacco since the start of the year as part of a crackdown on illicit goods.

The haul was recovered in Swansea, where officers have also secured closure orders against four premises and seized more than 15 vehicles used to store or transport illegal products.

Cash suspected of being the proceeds of crime has also been seized, while further investigations are ongoing.

Cllr Andrew Williams, cabinet member for development, revealed the figures in response to a written question from four councillors about action being taken against illegal activity involving vape shops and counterfeit goods.

His response said Swansea currently recorded the highest levels of illicit tobacco and vape seizures in Wales, but said this reflected sustained enforcement by Trading Standards and other agencies rather than evidence that the problem was greater in the city than elsewhere.

Cllr Williams said Swansea has had the same rapid growth in vape shops as across the UK and that it has worked with businesses to provide advice and guidance before moving to enforcement where breaches were identified.

He said the illegal market has evolved a lot, particularly following the ban on single-use vapes in 2025.

He said: “Some premises have become involved in the sale of illicit and counterfeit tobacco products, illegal vapes, and substances containing THC (a chemical in cannabis) and cannabis.”

A multi-agency operation over three days last autumn, said Cllr Williams, resulted in nine premises being closed for offences relating to illegal tobacco, illegal vapes and underage sales.

“Since then, further intelligence-led investigations have continued, with additional closure orders secured and further cases progressing through the courts,” he said.

“Criminal groups are increasingly sophisticated in their methods, using concealed storage areas, stash vehicles and off-site premises to hide illegal goods.”

He said Trading Standards, which worked with South Wales Police, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and immigration enforcement, has adapted accordingly and that the council would continue supporting legitimate businesses and protecting residents.

Fraudulent business

A judge in Swansea commended the authority last week while sentencing two men who had previously pleaded guilty to participating in a fraudulent business following a raid of a shop by Trading Standards in November 2025. Swansea Crown Court heard the officers seized a “large quantity” of illegal tobacco, cigarettes, and other products with a retail value of more than £31,000.

A closure notice was served on the shop but a subsequent raid in June this year of the premises and a flat next door unearthed more illicit tobacco products.

Cllr Wendy Lewis, one of the four councillors who’d asked for an update, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) she welcomed Trading Standards’ work “100%” and that she was worried about young people using vapes.

“I think the general public will be pleased that this happened,” she said.

Although many vape shops operate legally, Cllr Lewis said she had a feeling of “oh no” when another vape shop opened. “We didn’t have cigarette shops,” she said.

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