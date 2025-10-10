Illegal waste operator ordered to repay £322,500

A businessman who ran illegal waste operations at three sites across Wales has been ordered to repay £322,500 and given a suspended prison sentence following a prosecution by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Stephen John Williams, 69, of Tondu, was the sole owner of two waste removal companies – Wenvoe Environmental Limited and Servmax Ltd.

Between October 2018 and October 2019, Williams arranged for 2,600 tonnes of contaminated textile waste to be dumped illegally at sites in Caerphilly, Cowbridge, and Dolgellau.

Williams was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years at Cardiff Crown Court, and must complete five rehabilitation activity days.

Proceeds of Crime Act

The court also ordered him to repay £322,500 under the Proceeds of Crime Act, representing the available value of his assets.

The charges included operating waste sites without environmental permits, mixing and storing contaminated materials, and failing to act responsibly as a waste broker to prevent illegal deposits.

NRW officers found 1,843 tonnes of baled textile waste contaminated with general refuse at Pen Yr Heol Las Farm, Caerphilly.

Williams had claimed the material was intended for equine use, but inspectors found it unsuitable and posing a significant fire risk. Despite being served with a legal notice to remove the waste, he failed to comply.

At a Cowbridge site on the Crossways Industrial Estate, 260 tonnes of similar waste were discovered. Williams again ignored a notice to clear the site, leaving the landowners – who had no involvement in the illegal operation – to pay nearly £49,000 for its removal.

A third site, at Hengwrt near Dolgellau, was found to contain 527 tonnes of waste, including clothing, carpets, foam and mattresses. Williams was again served with an order to remove the waste but failed to do so.

‘Sustained disregard’

Su Fernandez, Senior Enforcement Officer for NRW, said the case showed the seriousness of ignoring environmental law.

“Businesses that move, store, or broker waste must do so responsibly and within the law. Stephen Williams demonstrated a sustained disregard for these rules, leaving others to deal with the consequences,” she said.

“The waste posed a serious fire risk and caused significant costs to innocent landowners. This case sends a clear message that NRW will pursue those who profit from environmental crime and recover their illegal gains.”

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act, the court found that Williams had benefited by £470,189 through his unlawful activities, including avoided landfill tax and accrued interest since 2019.

The court ordered repayment of £322,500 within three months, primarily from property assets.

Failure to pay will result in an immediate custodial sentence of three years and six months, which cannot be suspended. The outstanding balance remains recoverable indefinitely, meaning prosecutors may seize further assets if Williams acquires new wealth in future.